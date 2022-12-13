The Griffon String Quartet is hosting an inaugural winter retreat for students studying violin, viola and cello. During the first week of 2023, the retreat will feature the Suzuki Strings of Madison, a group that provides Madison-area children with the opportunity to flourish. Suzuki Strings will present a private concert for students in third through sixth grades at Gibraltar School on Jan. 6, and a workshop for fifth-grade students will follow. An instrument petting zoo will also allow the Gibraltar students an opportunity to touch and experiment with string instruments under the guidance of professional musicians.

