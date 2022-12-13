Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
DCU Boys Swimmers Second in Home Triangular
The Door County United (DCU) cooperative boys swimming team placed second in the triangular meet it hosted Thursday at the Door County YMCA’s Carla and Ellsworth Peterson Aquatic Center in Sturgeon Bay. Less than 10 points separated the three teams with Two Rivers (108) placing first, followed by DCU...
Door County Pulse
Clippers Clobber Pioneers in Boys Hoops
Sturgeon Bay’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 36-point halftime lead Thursday when the Clippers won their Packerland Conference contest at home against Sevastopol, 87-38. Four Sturgeon Bay players scored in double figures led by Isaak Aune and Calvin Richard with 18 points apiece. Garrett Ulberg added 16...
Door County Pulse
Adventurer Challenges Himself for Winter Kayaking
Patrick O’Connell has island-hopped by kayak to raise awareness in a Wisconsin-Michigan state park and the Grand Traverse Islands National Lakeshore, starting with the islands at the tip of the Door peninsula. But now the Sturgeon Bay resident and kayak guide is continuing his adventures by boldly going to a place he’s never been before: local waters in the winter.
Door County Pulse
Girl Scouts Plan to Sell Baileys Harbor Camp
Area Girl Scouts will soon lose the opportunity to be part of a tradition that goes back generations. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) organization announced plans in October to sell Camp Cuesta, a 24-acre property with a gathering building on North Maple Lane near Kangaroo Lake. The camp was built in the 1960s and has become a home for the Scouts.
Door County Pulse
Finding Balance at Yonder
Don Krumpos navigates making a living while making art. On a recent weekday morning, Don Krumpos was rearranging things at Yonder, the Algoma gallery that describes itself as a creative space run by artists. Krumpos was coming off hosting his First Friday event, which featured 16 guest artists participating in...
Door County Pulse
Griffon Quartet Launches Winter Strings Retreat
The Griffon String Quartet is hosting an inaugural winter retreat for students studying violin, viola and cello. During the first week of 2023, the retreat will feature the Suzuki Strings of Madison, a group that provides Madison-area children with the opportunity to flourish. Suzuki Strings will present a private concert for students in third through sixth grades at Gibraltar School on Jan. 6, and a workshop for fifth-grade students will follow. An instrument petting zoo will also allow the Gibraltar students an opportunity to touch and experiment with string instruments under the guidance of professional musicians.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Extended Cold Streak Begins This Weekend
But it’s still way too early to walk on water in Door County. Frigid air during the opening weekend of the gun deer hunt last month had anglers thinking this might finally be a year with an early start to the ice-fishing season, but even the most optimistic hard-water fanatics sighed as early ice melted away during a series of warm days in late November and early December.
Door County Pulse
Places to Explore in Algoma
Yardstick Books was established in 2019 by Heidi Raak, who owned a bookstore in Kansas for 10 years before moving to Algoma. The store carries new releases, but it specializes in translated works and books published by small presses. When you visit, keep an eye out for the store’s furry feline friend, Carrotpants, who makes an appearance from time to time.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chiaro
Chiaro is a lovely, 2-year-old cat who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This long-haired beauty weighs just nine pounds and has stunning, yellow-green eyes. Like all cats at WHS, Chiaro (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51613058) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
Door County Pulse
Children’s Authors, Chess Coming to OtherWorlds
The halls of Park Place Mall in Sturgeon Bay will be lined with authors of children’s books who will be selling and signing their books Dec. 17, 10 am – 4 pm. OtherWorlds Books & More, 41 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, will host local authors Sue Jarosh, JK Palmer and Mercedes Wadkins, along with Green Bay author Joy Bashara, who will have her three Eilert the Gnome books, illustrated by June Nyberg. Other surprise guests may also make an appearance.
Door County Pulse
Helping Door County Age in Place
Last month, Do Good Door County (DGDC) led a series of forums during which residents of seven communities along the peninsula could offer feedback and share their concerns about aging. At the forum in Baileys Harbor, the crowd of about 30 people initially chatted within their own clusters, but once...
Door County Pulse
Moore Releases Third Mia Zielinski Mystery
Bonnie Jo (Britzke) Moore has published the third installment in her Mia Zielinski Northern Door Mystery series, which is set in Sister Bay. Murder Goes Vegan tells the continuing story of Mia Zielinski, a gutsy polio survivor with a playful sense of humor and an uncanny ability to sense things. Who is killing the vegan chefs of Door County, and how does Zielinski’s name end up on the killer’s hit list?
Door County Pulse
Holiday Barn Dance at the Kress
Join the Door County Folk Alliance for a barn dance Dec. 17, 7-9 pm, when caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances. All levels of dancers are welcome, but children should be at least 8 years old and able to follow the instructions on their own. The Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music.
Door County Pulse
Zephyr Ciesar
After seven years of singing and acting in New York, a young singer-songwriter brings her oldies-inspired sound back home. When Zephyr Ciesar was about three years old, she snuck away from her mother at a festival in northern California. Her mother looked everywhere, and when she finally found her daughter, she was onstage with a reggae band. The band had given her a microphone, and she was having the time of her young life with it.
Door County Pulse
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Big Mouth
Celebrate the season with Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns at Door Community Auditorium’s (DCA) first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 pm. Big Mouth will be joined by special guest Janet Planet, an internationally touring jazz vocalist. Nothing says Christmas like a campy outfit...
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
Door County Pulse
Gilchrist’s Paintings Featured at Idea Gallery
Idea Gallery is showcasing work by Sturgeon Bay artist Lynn Gilchrist in its Small Works Exhibit, on display through Dec. 24. Gilchrist is known for her whimsical use of color as she observes and reflects on the wordless conversations in nature. She paints what she sees, while acknowledging that the subject matter is more about emotional response than realism. Her recent work was created in the studio using acrylics and stencils that she designs, cuts and then prints.
Door County Pulse
Bits and Bites: Winter Market in Baileys Harbor
Baileys Harbor will host a winter farm market Dec. 17, 10 am – 2 pm, at the town hall. The market features 14 vendors selling food, crafts, books and more, and Door County Kraut Co. will offer a wide assortment of scratch-made Christmas cookies, baked goods and heat-and-eat items.
Door County Pulse
Christmas Conifers
I remember the times when my late husband, Roy, and I would drive to Sturgeon Bay to look for a natural tree to set up in our living room and decorate. We were so busy with autumn chores, organizing the annual Christmas bird counts and producing our holiday cards that we often waited until mid-December to get the tree, and by then, the trees were usually covered with snow and ice.
Door County Pulse
Adopt-a-thon at Sturgeon Bay Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus is hosting its first Hoppy Holidays Adopt-a-thon Dec. 17, 11 am – 3 pm. Reservations are not required. WHS has many small animals – especially bunnies – in the shelters and in foster care, so it’s hosting an adoption event just for them. Dogs, cats and other species will also be available to meet and adopt during the event.
