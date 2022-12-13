Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
PWMania
Backstage News on Mandy Rose Losing the NXT Women’s Title Before Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose reportedly dropped the WWE NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on last night’s show at the last minute. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Rose from her contract today, just hours after her 413-day title reign came to an end at Tuesday night’s NXT main event when she dropped the strap to Perez. According to reports, WWE fired Rose because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. WWE officials reportedly felt they were in a difficult position because of the content Rose was uploading to the FanTime social membership platform, believing it was outside the parameters of her WWE contract.
PWMania
Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Talk About Mandy Rose Possibly Going To AEW, IMPACT Wrestling
The WWE NXT departure of Mandy Rose has the pro wrestling world buzzing. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legends Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the topic with their thoughts. Featured below are some of the highlights. Bully Ray begins by saying that...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Sports World Mourning Death Of Television Personality Today
TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday, per TMZ. Several prominent figures around the sports world have taken to social media to react to this tragedy. NBA star Kevin Love, a well-known champion of mental health awareness, shared a message on...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
This US state is named after an "unpopular" English queen, Henrietta Maria
Queen Henrietta Maria; portrait by Anthony van DyckPhoto byRoyal Collection ; Public Domain Image. Queen Henrietta Maria (1609 - 1661) was Queen of England, Scotland, and Ireland. She was the wife and queen consort to King Charles I (1600 - 1649). She was also the mother of two kings of England, Charles II, and James II.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
Frank Hayes was the only jockey who won a race while he was dead in the saddle
Frank Hayes in the 1920sPhoto byUnknown: Public Domain Image. Frank Hayes (date of birth is debatable but listed as 1901 - 1923 on Wikipedia) is known as the jockey who won a race despite being dead in the saddle.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
Popculture
Mandy Rose's FanTime Explicit Photos and Videos Spark WWE Release
Mandy Rose's FanTime Page may have cost her job at WWE. According to Figthful Select, Rose was released by WWE one day after losing the NXT Women's Championship. Fightful Select says WWE officials were put in a "tough position" due to the photos and videos she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like they had to let her go due to a breach of contract.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Wrestling Legend Slams SmackDown Star, Would Fire All But Two WWE Women
That would be extreme. Wrestling today is nothing close to what it was twenty years ago. The industry has completely changed with several aspects being nothing close to what it was before. This includes women’s wrestling, which has gone from little more than a side show to one of the focal points of WWE’s product. However, one wrestling legend has a certain thought process on modern WWE women’s wrestling and it’s rather different.
As More Vince McMahon Lawsuits Surface, Reports Claim WWE Owner Has Voiced Intentions To Return
Vince McMahon has allegedly signaled an interest in returning to the WWE as more news of lawsuits against the former CEO become public.
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
ng-sportingnews.com
Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand
Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'I've tattooed England players'
How do you end up becoming the go-to tattoo artist to some of the country's top footballers?. For Gabriel Maniak, who's inked Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and other celebrity clients, it all happened by accident. Originally from Poland, Gabriel said he finished college and "didn't really have many plans for...
Comments / 0