Colorado State

Whiteout conditions to continue, with Coloradans told to avoid travel in some regions

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: Victoria Kotlyarchuk (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard taking place on the Northeast Plains is set to continue through the rest of the day and into tonight. While there's uncertainty in exactly how much snow will fall, whiteout conditions are expected to continue, as well as road closures. Much of the eastern plains region has faced serious travel issues implications due to the weather thus far today.

The forecasting service is telling Coloradans to avoid travel east, northeast, and southeast of Denver throughout the day on Tuesday and into the night. Strong winds of 45 to 60 miles per hour will be blowing snow and greatly limiting visibility. Meanwhile, below-zero wind chills are expected tonight.

Snow forecast maps currently show about eight to 12 additional inches of snow in parts of northeast Colorado, with the area around Akron expected to get hit the hardest. Meanwhile, the northern mountains are also expected to get more snow, which could make travel difficult in central and northern Colorado.

As of now, it looks like the heavily-populated I-25 corridor will mostly be missed, though cold temperatures and some light snow may be present.

Stay tuned on the National Weather Service website and watch for road closures on CoTrip.org.

OutThere Colorado

