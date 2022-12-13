ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Bobbi Brown Shares Holiday Beauty Tips

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4Rpu_0jhC3u5R00

Bobbi Brown of Jones Road joined us on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Tuesday to talk all about the importance of moisturizing and things you should focus on for the New Year.

"Think about what you're putting into your body," Brown tell the morning show. If there's a food that doesn't make you feel good, don't eat it and vice versa. "I have a green juice before my espresso in the morning," Brown says. Then when it comes to beauty tips for all of the holiday parties coming up, Brown says you should grab a black eyeliner, line your eyes and put extra mascara on. The she suggests you play with glitter. "If you look good in the red lipstick, where it." And she suggests if red lipstick doesn't look good on you, wear red nails!

Watch our full interview with Bobbi Brown above!

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
Footwear News

Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022

Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
HollywoodLife

Ronnie Turner’s Widow Afida Turner Hints That Cancer Caused His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

Afida Turner, 45, spoke out about her late husband, Ronnie Turner, and his death, in a touching new Instagram post. Although his cause of death has yet to be officially released, the loving spouse hinted that cancer may be the reason for his passing, in the caption of a post that included multiple photos of Ronnie with his family, including his parents, Ike and Tina Turner, and friends.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Luis Of S’mores N’More Puts Everyone In Tears With Story About Elvis’ Book

Recently we were able to have the pleasure of meeting Luis from S'mores N'More, the stand at Bryant Park's Winter Village. Luis tells the story of how when he was completely broke, he would take breaks from his waiter job and go to Barnes N Noble, and read Elvis Duran's book. He soon discovered that the book was actually a signed copy. After his break he would hide the book in a shelf no one would discover it and continue at his next break. Even with no money for food, Luis made enough to buy Elvis' book.
SheKnows

Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Designer Bag Sale Has Can’t-Miss Deals On Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, & More — Over 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you value stylish colors to coordinate your outfits or intense organization above all else, your accessories need to complement that. From sunglasses to sandals, we’re getting ready for our warmer weather ensembles. However, along with shopping for summertime accessories, it’s just as important to find accessories that can work all year long — especially with handbags. Who doesn’t love a good, sturdy, stylish handbag? They carry everything we need and look amazing doing so. And if you’re in the market...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
ETOnline.com

MAC Cosmetics Launches Whitney Houston Beauty Collection Honoring the Legendary Star

While mesmerizing us with her angelic voice and magnetic stage presence, the late, great Whitney Houston blessed us with some seriously stunning makeup looks throughout her career. In honor of the beloved songstress, MAC Cosmetics has come out with a collection inspired by Whitney Houston's signature beauty looks. "Whitney was...
People

Florence Pugh Goes Glam in Valentino at British Fashion Awards: 'Quite the Pinch Me Moment'

The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director wore a floor-length gown in the signature Valentino red hue Florence Pugh continues to dominate every red carpet she walks.  At Monday's British Fashion Awards, the Don't Worry Darling actress and director wore a jaw-dropping red gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Pugh was at the event to present Piccioli the Designer of the Year award.  The star's dress — in the signature Valentino red hue — featured thin red straps and an open back. The full skirt...
Hypebae

British Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See the Best-Dressed Celebrities

Celebrities and designers alike headed to London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening to attend the 2022 British Fashion Awards. Hosted by the dazzling Jodie Turner-Smith, the evening celebrated the industry’s most influential designers, models and innovators and saw performances from Shygirl and Jessie Ware. The likes of Lily...
drugstorenews.com

E.l.f. Cosmetics’ The Weather Channel-inspired campaign stars Meghan Trainor

The campaign titled a special radiance report features Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor celebrating the restocking of the Halo Glow Liquid Filter. E.l.f. Cosmetics is kicking off the holiday season with a brand new campaign informed by insights from The Weather Channel and brought to life with the help of Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Darren Criss Is Doing A “Crissmas” Residency In NYC

There's nowhere like the New York are during Christmas time. That's why Darren Criss is staying in the area this season bringing the 'Crissmas' to us!. While on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Thursday morning, Criss tells Elvis Duran all about his shows happening right now at Café Carlyle. The 12 day residency is already sold out but the Carlyle opened up a waitlist for any cancellations. While on the show Criss also mentions the other shows he will be doing this holiday season. A list of the dates can be found here. He could be bringing out guests, so you never know who you will find at these shows!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion Awards

Rita Ora sported unique facial prosthetics at the British Fashion Awards, hosted at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday, 5 November.The singer, 32, showed off her webbed mermaid-esque look on her Instagram stories.Established in 1989, the British Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council foundation, a charity which focuses on “celebrating excellence in the fashion industry” and supporting future creative talent.Ora teamed her prosthetics with a sheer red dress designed by Nensi Dojaka.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Princess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitKate Winslet urges government to 'crack down' on social media use among teenagersABC News pulls hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes amid affair allegations
Happi

MAC Unveils Limited-Edition Makeup Collection Inspired by Whitney Houston

In honor of Whitney Houston, MAC Cosmetics has launched a limited-edition makeup collection featuring cosmetics to create the late singer’s dewy skin, vibrant red lips and doe eyes. “Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful, whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear,” said...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

26K+
Followers
623
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're your morning show family! Love all, serve all.

 https://elvisduran.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy