FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Science Hill students perform "The Gift"
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local church is helping the community get in the holiday spirit with the help of some Science Hill choir students. The Christmas season is here, and Central Baptist Church brought it to life with their performance of "The Gift" but not without the help of some Science Hill High School choir students who said performing in the living tree was an honor for them.
Herald and Tribune
Lighted Christmas Parade makes Jonesborough Merry and Bright
Main Street was all a glow with lights and smiles as Jonesborough’s Lighted Christmas Parade made its way through town on Saturday night. Downtown Jonesborough was the perfect stage for this year’s nighttime themed Christmas parade, “A Musical Christmas. With Santa leading the way, a caravan of festive and bright floats followed.
wcyb.com
Johnson City non-profit in need of donations for Christmas fundraiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City non-profit is still in need of donations for their Christmas fundraiser. Seasons of Hope is still in need of donations for the Secret Santa Project. It's an organization that provides for underprivileged families. This year, they are supporting around 40 families...
Longtime CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates retiring soon
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chief executive officer of one of the region’s largest medical providers has announced his retirement. Richard Panek has been with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for 26 years after starting with the company in March 1997. “I think it’s been a great experience,” Panek told News Channel 11. “The […]
wcyb.com
Northeast State student veteran receives special scholarship award
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Northeast State Community College student and 12-year U.S. Army veteran received a special scholarship award. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, received a vehicle at a ceremony on the Blountville campus. "It is a blessing," said Haywood. "My business card says, 'Nothing shared...
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock donates to several local non-profits
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's the season of giving, and several local non-profits received a special treat on Wednesday. In total, $50,000 in donations is going to five non-profit organizations. The funds were thanks to Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock, which says it believes in investing in the community.
Helicopter brings Santa and gift cards to Northeast Tennessee children
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Claus got an early start to visiting the children of Northeast Tennessee, but he left the sleigh at home and took to the skies in a new ride. Children at Rise Up! in Johnson City changed “Santa” as a helicopter piloted by Alan Bracken from the Inside Track WOW […]
wcyb.com
Keebler Annexation plan heading back to Johnson City planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Growth in Johnson City is being pushed back until the New Year. The annexation plan for a Gray housing development is on hold, and on its way back to the city's planning commission. Johnson City's planning commission is recommending the annexation of a Gray...
wcyb.com
Carter County Schools to be closed Friday due to staffing issues
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Schools will be closed Friday due to staffing issues. No information from the school system as to why there are staffing issues was given.
Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
wcyb.com
Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
Kingsport Times-News
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
wcyb.com
Carter County Jail keeps state certification following decision in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Jail will keep its state certification. The decision came at a Tennessee Corrections Institute meeting in Nashville Wednesday. News 5 had the only reporter in the room when TCI staff decided to change their recommendation last minute from decertification to certification. The...
wcyb.com
Dunkin' Donuts expected to open at The Falls in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Dunkin' Donuts has submitted plans to open a new location at Exit 5 in The Falls development. According to city officials, the new location will be in the shopping plaza off Lee Highway next to Java Juice House. The company is expected to start construction...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
wcyb.com
Project On-Track helping local students combat learning loss
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping young students in local elementary schools get back on track is the goal of a program some King University students are participating in. It's called Project On-Track, and it's a high-dosage/low-ratio tutoring program, which is one of the educational initiatives with the Niswonger Foundation.
wcyb.com
School officials review Buck Van Huss Dome renovation options
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss Dome remains closed as renovations for the new facility are underway. A presentation at tonight's Kingsport City Schools Board of Education meeting showed a review of three renovation options and how they would be done. Every option would give the dome...
wjhl.com
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents
Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
wcyb.com
ETSU never trails at Charleston Southern
Jiselle Thomas lead ETSU with 18 points as the Bucs knocked off the Bucs of Charleston Southern 65-45. The Bucs jumped out to and 11-6 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. Courtney Moore added 11 points for ETSU, which Journee McDaniel and Jayla Ruffus-Milner each had 10 rebounds.
