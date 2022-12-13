ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

Hardee's 5 Star Student: Science Hill students perform "The Gift"

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local church is helping the community get in the holiday spirit with the help of some Science Hill choir students. The Christmas season is here, and Central Baptist Church brought it to life with their performance of "The Gift" but not without the help of some Science Hill High School choir students who said performing in the living tree was an honor for them.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Lighted Christmas Parade makes Jonesborough Merry and Bright

Main Street was all a glow with lights and smiles as Jonesborough’s Lighted Christmas Parade made its way through town on Saturday night. Downtown Jonesborough was the perfect stage for this year’s nighttime themed Christmas parade, “A Musical Christmas. With Santa leading the way, a caravan of festive and bright floats followed.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City non-profit in need of donations for Christmas fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City non-profit is still in need of donations for their Christmas fundraiser. Seasons of Hope is still in need of donations for the Secret Santa Project. It's an organization that provides for underprivileged families. This year, they are supporting around 40 families...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Longtime CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates retiring soon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chief executive officer of one of the region’s largest medical providers has announced his retirement. Richard Panek has been with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for 26 years after starting with the company in March 1997. “I think it’s been a great experience,” Panek told News Channel 11. “The […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

I am sure you are finding for the pretty hospital sorted list in the Johnson City area? You’ll know in this post a sorted list of the pretty hospital in the Johnson City area. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Link details, Support Line, direction, approximate...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Northeast State student veteran receives special scholarship award

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Northeast State Community College student and 12-year U.S. Army veteran received a special scholarship award. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, received a vehicle at a ceremony on the Blountville campus. "It is a blessing," said Haywood. "My business card says, 'Nothing shared...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025

KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Dunkin' Donuts expected to open at The Falls in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Dunkin' Donuts has submitted plans to open a new location at Exit 5 in The Falls development. According to city officials, the new location will be in the shopping plaza off Lee Highway next to Java Juice House. The company is expected to start construction...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County to observe holiday hours

All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Project On-Track helping local students combat learning loss

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping young students in local elementary schools get back on track is the goal of a program some King University students are participating in. It's called Project On-Track, and it's a high-dosage/low-ratio tutoring program, which is one of the educational initiatives with the Niswonger Foundation.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

School officials review Buck Van Huss Dome renovation options

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss Dome remains closed as renovations for the new facility are underway. A presentation at tonight's Kingsport City Schools Board of Education meeting showed a review of three renovation options and how they would be done. Every option would give the dome...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents

Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate …. Bristol, Va. firefighters & VDOT train to clear interstate accidents. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Carter County Jail certified by state board. Hotels with Heart campaign collects donations...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU never trails at Charleston Southern

Jiselle Thomas lead ETSU with 18 points as the Bucs knocked off the Bucs of Charleston Southern 65-45. The Bucs jumped out to and 11-6 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. Courtney Moore added 11 points for ETSU, which Journee McDaniel and Jayla Ruffus-Milner each had 10 rebounds.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

