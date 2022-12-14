ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall school board approves $1.9 million to upgrade intercom systems at these 5 schools

By Ben Anderson
The Times
 3 days ago
Hall County school board members on Monday, Dec. 12, approved $1.88 million to upgrade the intercom, phone and network systems at several schools.

“We've been in the process of upgrading our intercom systems,” said Craig Herrington, chairman of the school board. “They'll connect with the fire alarm system, to the security system and all that so that they're much more efficient and if there is an issue in the schools, they can locate it much quicker.”

Some of the money will also be used for library tech upgrades at two schools.

Here are the schools, how much the projects will cost and the planned completion dates.

Cherokee Bluff High School

What: Intercom, phone, network

How much: $595,256

When: August 2023

West Hall Middle School

What: Intercom, phone, network; library internet, audio/video

How much: $479,584

When: August 2023

Flowery Branch High School

What: Intercom, phone, network

How much: $467,786

When: August 2023

Ivester Early College

What: Intercom, phone, network

How much: $467,786

When: August 2023

Lanier College and Career Academy

What: Intercom, phone, network; security cameras; card access for more doors

How much: $165,775

When: August 2023

Flowery Branch Elementary School

What: Library network, internet, audio/video

How much: $59,539

When: August 2023

