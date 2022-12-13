Read full article on original website
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
890kdxu.com
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Resorts happy after storm brings massive snow totals to Utah mountains
The recent series of snowstorms means some of the best powder has landed at Utah resorts and having it this early in the season is a rare occasion.
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Utah (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Utah. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ABC 4
After a week of snow, arctic air now settles into northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Now that the snow has mostly cleared out, a cold northerly flow will settle into the region and allow for temperatures to plummet into Friday. The clear skies and cold air, combined with fresh snow on the ground, will allow for temperatures to drop into the teens and single digits for much of Northern Utah overnight. Subzero temperatures are expected at the higher elevations as well.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
KSLTV
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Utah; some schools delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is expected to fall across parts of northern Utah Thursday morning while drivers have dealt with slick, icy road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Tooele and Rush valleys, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.
cityweekly.net
Gov. Cox Says Utahns Displaced by I-15 Freeway Expansion Will be "Very Well Compensated"
UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox started his monthly PBS Utah press conference on Thursday with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Holidays, Happy Snowydays," and a rundown of the recent string of winter storms along the Wasatch Front. The state's mountain snowpack—which supplies virtually all of Utah's drinking water—is at 150%...
kslnewsradio.com
Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools
DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
KSLTV
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
Utah Drivers Ranked Worst In The Nation
Recently, auto insurance aggregator site QuoteWizard listed Utah as having the worst drivers in the nation. This was based on a set of criteria such as the number of accidents per capita, and not just on personal attacks as many in the beehive state would assume. When I read that...
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
Winter Weather Advisory extended for northern Utah
Persistent snow showers across northern Utah have led to headaches on the roadways.
ksl.com
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment
MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
KSLTV
Winter weather advisories in effect for northern Utah through noon
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather advisories are now in effect for all of the Wasatch Front, Tooele County, Cache County and far eastern Box Elder County until noon Wednesday. “Winter driving conditions are expected through the morning commute on many area routes. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destinations,” read the advisories.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
ABC 4
‘Powda!:’ Winter storms add to snow totals across Utah resorts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – “Powda!” exclaimed Beaver Mountain‘s snow report as the latest week of storms that have hit Utah has brought heavy snow totals to Utah’s ski resorts, giving snowbirds a lot to look forward to when they take to the slopes.
