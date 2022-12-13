UGA winning streak may upend this government body’s meeting time
The Georgia Bulldogs football team may disrupt Oakwood City Council’s meeting schedule.
City Attorney Donnie Hunt called on the council Monday night to reconsider its Jan. 9 meeting if the Dawgs continue their winning ways.
“In light of the fact that Georgia is going to beat Ohio State on Dec. 31, I assume we’ll be playing for a national championship on Jan. 9,” he said. “I think there needs to be some consideration of either moving our meeting to an earlier time … or we move (the meeting) to another night.”
Undefeated and top-ranked Georgia is favored to beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.
The winner of that game will face the winner of the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl — either TCU or Michigan — in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Oakwood City Council meetings are typically held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
“We’ll look at it,” City Manager B.R. White said of Hunt’s suggestion. “I’d rather go earlier in the day.”
