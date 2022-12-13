UGA winning streak may upend this government body’s meeting time

A moratorium on certain types of housing, including townhomes and apartments, was put into place by Oakwood City Council on Thursday, Nov. 17. - photo by Jeff Gill

The Georgia Bulldogs football team may disrupt Oakwood City Council’s meeting schedule.

City Attorney Donnie Hunt called on the council Monday night to reconsider its Jan. 9 meeting if the Dawgs continue their winning ways.

“In light of the fact that Georgia is going to beat Ohio State on Dec. 31, I assume we’ll be playing for a national championship on Jan. 9,” he said. “I think there needs to be some consideration of either moving our meeting to an earlier time … or we move (the meeting) to another night.”

Undefeated and top-ranked Georgia is favored to beat Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl — either TCU or Michigan — in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Oakwood City Council meetings are typically held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

“We’ll look at it,” City Manager B.R. White said of Hunt’s suggestion. “I’d rather go earlier in the day.”