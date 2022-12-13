ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Tasting Table

Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays

There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Nick Davis

Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020

One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lootpress

‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Here’s the simple way Amazon customers can show delivery drivers appreciation this holiday season

Since Amazon opened its digital doors in 1994, not only has selection grown, but so has the ability to deliver quickly and conveniently. So much so, that we hit a major package milestone—15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S. But for drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero.
Motorious

New Cars Have Become More Expensive Than Ever

Benjamin Franklin wisely observed once there are only two things you can count on: death and taxes. Lately, we feel like another item could be added to the list: automakers upping prices on new cars. Sure, automakers want to blame everything on consumers, but if you’ve been car shopping lately you know just how out of control the market is theses days. Obviously, someone is paying the exorbitant prices but the problem goes a little deeper.
TechCrunch

Starbucks opens up its web3 loyalty program and NFT community to first beta testers

Announced to investors earlier this year, the coffee chain giant said it envisioned Starbucks Odyssey as a way for its most loyal customers to earn a broader, more diverse set of rewards beyond the perks they can earn today, like free drinks. Instead, Odyssey introduces a new platform where customers can engage with interactive activities called “Journeys” that, when complete, allow members to earn collectible Journey Stamps — which is Starbucks’ less geeky name for NFTs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy