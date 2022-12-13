Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Walgreens announces 24-hour same-day delivery service in the U.S.
The retail chain has expanded its delivery services to reach more customers who want or need more convenience. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
CNET
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"
After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Tasting Table
Krispy Kreme's Day Of The Dozens Promo Is Back For The Holidays
There's no such thing as a bad day to buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts. For lovers of the brand's iconic offerings, that fact has been evident for 85 years, ever since Vernon Rudolph began selling the first Krispy Kreme doughnuts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina back in 1937. According to Krispy Kreme, the original recipe for the doughnuts was purchased from a chef in New Orleans, and it's safe to say the company's founder got a good deal on it.
Michigan man made $100,000 delivering groceries in 2020
One Michigan man was able to cash in on the grocery delivery service Shipt in 2020. Delivering groceries with apps like Shipt can be a great way to earn extra money and gain new experiences. Shipt is a grocery delivery service that connects shoppers with customers in their area who need groceries delivered to their doorstep. Shipt shoppers are responsible for picking up the groceries from local stores and delivering them to the customer's home.
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’
Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Here’s the simple way Amazon customers can show delivery drivers appreciation this holiday season
Since Amazon opened its digital doors in 1994, not only has selection grown, but so has the ability to deliver quickly and conveniently. So much so, that we hit a major package milestone—15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S. But for drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero.
New Cars Have Become More Expensive Than Ever
Benjamin Franklin wisely observed once there are only two things you can count on: death and taxes. Lately, we feel like another item could be added to the list: automakers upping prices on new cars. Sure, automakers want to blame everything on consumers, but if you’ve been car shopping lately you know just how out of control the market is theses days. Obviously, someone is paying the exorbitant prices but the problem goes a little deeper.
TechCrunch
Starbucks opens up its web3 loyalty program and NFT community to first beta testers
Announced to investors earlier this year, the coffee chain giant said it envisioned Starbucks Odyssey as a way for its most loyal customers to earn a broader, more diverse set of rewards beyond the perks they can earn today, like free drinks. Instead, Odyssey introduces a new platform where customers can engage with interactive activities called “Journeys” that, when complete, allow members to earn collectible Journey Stamps — which is Starbucks’ less geeky name for NFTs.
Comments / 0