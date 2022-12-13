Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Did the Right People Pay for Thony’s Mistakes?
Several people ultimately paid for Thony's mistakes, including Fiona and Garrett. After Thony administered the experimental drug without the doctor's consent, she and Fiona were arrested on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11. She only made things worse on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 when she confronted Kamdar alone.
TV Fanatic
Dear Edward: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for Jason Katims Drama
Dear Edward will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in early 2023. Apple TV+ today announced that the highly anticipated drama series written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims, will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3, 2023.
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 18 Review: Mindwalk
It's pretty genius what they've done on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 18 in providing a way for the Protostar to convey information to the Dauntless without using traditional modes of communication. (Mind you, the contrarian in me wonders if they couldn't have scrawled out a message on the...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 12-12-22: Ava's Revenge Backfires Big-Time!
Did Ava's revenge plan literally blow up in her face?. It seemed like it as we faded to black at the end of Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-12-22. The bomb went off before Ava could get herself or her beloved Tripp out of harm's way. We'll...
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas Locks In Original Star Eric Szmanda
Another familiar face is headed back to Sin City. TV Line reported Thursday that Eric Szmanda has closed a deal to return to the CSI universe on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas Season 2. The actor was a pivotal part of the original series, appearing on all 15 seasons...
TV Fanatic
Echo 3 Exclusive Clip: Prince and Bambi Plan Their Next Move
The desperate mission to save Amber (Jessica Ann Collins) continues on Echo 3 Season 1 Episode 6, airing Friday, December 16, on Apple TV+. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the pivotal episode, which shows Prince (Michiel Huisman) and Bambi (Luke Evans) plotting their next move. Unfortunately, they...
TV Fanatic
Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Drama Canceled at Apple TV+
Charlie Hunnam's return to the Sons of Anarchy universe might happen sooner than you think. Deadline reported this week that the star's TV comeback vehicle, Shantaram, has been canceled after just one season. The cancellation comes just ahead of its first season finale. No reason for the cancellation has been...
TV Fanatic
The Never Game: Justin Hartley Drama Ordered to Series at CBS
Justin Hartley will be back on broadcast TV more permanently next season. CBS announced this week it has ordered The Never Game to series for the 2023-2024 TV season. That's right, folks, the broadcast networks are already thinking about next season. Hartley is attached to star and executive produce the...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Review: The Christmas Spirit, Part One & The Christmas Spirit, Part Two
'Tis the season for holiday hijinks at Woodstone Manor!. Sam wants to create her own rom-com holiday movie, but the ghosts have other plans on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 9 and Ghosts Season 2 Episode 10. Prepare yourselves for the most daring possession plot and Bela's latest dating mishap. It's...
TV Fanatic
Henry Cavill To Star In & EP Warhammer 40,000 Film & TV Franchise at Amazon
Henry Cavill is adding another exciting franchise to his extensive resume. News broke Friday that Amazon Studios has secured global rights to Warhammer 40,000, based on the popular intellectual property from Games Workshop. This is the first deal of its kind for Amazon Studios for IP of this scale, and...
TV Fanatic
Jen Shah Skips The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Taping
We have bad news for fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City... Jen Shah pulled a Mary Cosby. TMZ reported Friday that Shah didn't show up for the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion in New York City. The same report states...
TV Fanatic
Brooks Darnell on Hallmark's First Kwanzaa Movie, Holiday Heritage, and his Many Other Talents
As everyone knows by now, Hallmark networks have been tackling different kinds of content, and this year, we're treated to a look at Kwanzaa with Holiday Heritage. Brooks Darnell stars alongside Lyndie Greenwood and Holly Robinson Peete as Griffin, the mayor of a small town who helps a local family and his ex-girlfriend celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa.
Comments / 0