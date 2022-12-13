ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is The Single Most Iconic Dance Number In Any Movie Or TV Show?

By Allie Hayes
 5 days ago

ICYMI, the whole world is obsessed with Netflix's Wednesday (for good reason) and, more specifically, this absolutely incredible dance scene from the show:

So, that got me thinking: What do you believe is the single most iconic dance number in any movie or TV show?

Maybe you're still obsessed with "El Tango De Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge! all these years later:

Or perhaps you're a sucker for the hilarious "Jump on It" moment from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air :

Heck, maybe your pick is a classic, like the "My Little Buttercup" song and dance number in Three Amigos :

Share the dance number you believe is the best (and a little bit about WHY you think it's so iconic) in the comments below for a chance to be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post and/or video!

