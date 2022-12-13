These "The White Lotus" Fans Pretty Much Sum Up How I'm Feeling After The Season 2 Finale

Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Help, I Seriously Can't Stop Smiling At All These Extremely Wholesome And Heartwarming Pictures From This Year
It's been a tough year. Let these pictures soothe your soul.
People Are Sharing The Most Absurd Display Of Wealth They've Ever Witnessed, And Suddenly "The White Lotus" Looks Tame
"When the pandemic first started, the parents literally bought an entire extra house so their two kids would have somewhere private to continue their fencing lessons when all the gyms were closed."
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
Prince Harry Recalled The "Terrifying" Moment Prince William Began To "Scream And Shout" At Him
"It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate. It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me."
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Outfits Have Not Taken Their Foot Off My Neck, And I Love It
Excuse me, @MichelleObama, can you please tell us who your stylist is? Because we're in desperate need of tips.
Gwyneth Paltrow Answered A Fan's Question On Whether Or Not She Remains Friends With Her Exes — Here's What She Said
Hey Siri, play "You've Got a Friend in Me" from the Toy Story soundtrack.
This Story About A Woman Having To Dye Her Hair Blue So Her Boss Would Stop Blaming Her Every Time A Customer Found Hair In Their Food Has Snowballed Into Convos About How Often People Lie To Get Free Food
"Yup, I got blamed for this. I had short brown hair. I worked with guys who had looong hair. So I dyed mine red. 'Nope, Chef. Mine's red.'"
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" Finally Has A Teaser Trailer, And There Are So Many Great Details Already
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here, and I literally can't contain my excitement.
I Just Got Asked Out By My Mom's Ex-Boyfriend — I Want To Say Yes, But Should I?
"He texted me to ask me out to coffee.... I want to say yes."
Rebel Wilson Said That She Initially Felt “A Little Disconnected” While Having A Baby Via Surrogate
"All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster."
10 Enchanting Behind-The-Scenes Details About How The "Beauty And The Beast" Special Came To Life
As Belle, H.E.R. (Gabi Wilson) — whose mother is Filipina-American and whose father is African American — paid direct homage to her heritage in one of the costumes she wore.
18 Christmas Movies That Folks Believe Are Utterly And Absolutely Perfect
The Muppets are at least one of the reasons for the season.
22 People Who Made Biiiig Messes At Work, Like, One Person Burned Down The Whole Building
"I looked at the bill and noticed it said 'movie prop' on it. She somehow missed it."
21 Love Songs That People Didn't Realize Were Actually Super, Super Dark
I was really vibing to ABBA's "Fernando," and then I listened to the lyrics again...
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
LE SSERAFIM Played Who's Who And Now I Know Just How Hilarious They Are
"Should we battle it out right now?"
