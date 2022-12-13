These "The White Lotus" Fans Pretty Much Sum Up How I'm Feeling After The Season 2 Finale

Season 2 of The White Lotus has officially come to an end, and I for one am still reeling.

Judging from these tweets, I'm not the only one:

the white lotus season finale was actually just an hour and 17 minute long panic attack @juliarburnham 03:32 AM - 12 Dec 2022

Literally never been more happy for two people to FINALLY have sex! (but also concerned) Oook Ethan and Harper 👀🙄 #WhiteLotus @themizfactor 03:24 AM - 12 Dec 2022

I really needed to see Cameron suffer a little more this season #WhiteLotus @Zoe121319 03:31 AM - 12 Dec 2022

Unproblematic, intentionally aloof, yet completely aware, gonna have a good time no matter what, will fuck your husband, gets what she wants. Winner of S2. #whitelotus @SISTheeStallion 03:56 AM - 12 Dec 2022

White Lotus had a nearly perfect finale and if Hollywood has ANY sense they will cast Meghann Fahy in basically everything going forward…Daphne’s bittersweet ethos made the show @fkapigz 03:31 AM - 12 Dec 2022

Me @ Valentina’s ass when she stood up out of bed @k_ourtney 12:43 PM - 12 Dec 2022

8.

The white lotus finale was so insane that no one’s even mentioned this gem of a line. @thatpeterfox 12:25 PM - 12 Dec 2022

portia and albie are so dumb and yet they’re absolutely perfect for each other #TheWhiteLotus @laurengarafano 03:26 AM - 12 Dec 2022

The fact that Portia did not leave that hotel the minuteeee Jack’s head hit the pillow… I cannot root for dummies sorry #WhiteLotus @ericaeff 02:09 AM - 12 Dec 2022

Mia and Lucia won the season! 😂 50k and a residency job?? Know them! #WhiteLotus @theSheenaB 03:28 AM - 12 Dec 2022

“Is Greg having an affair? Tell me, I know you know” all time line in TV historyIncredible season of White Lotus @BarstoolHubbs 05:13 AM - 12 Dec 2022

tanya had the whole ocean to jump into instead of diving head first into a boat #WhiteLotus @marina_mundo 03:23 AM - 12 Dec 2022

White Lotus is so realistic.Stanford guy gets rugged on an investment after doing no due diligence. @TrungTPhan 05:38 PM - 12 Dec 2022

But Albie DID get to sleep with one of the hottest ppl on the island for a week so I mean did he REALLY lose? #WhiteLotus @KarltonJahmal 10:27 PM - 12 Dec 2022

Whether you loved or hated the finale, I think this one pretty much sums things up:

If you watched the White Lotus finale, what'd you think of it? Sound off in the comments!