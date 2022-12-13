Read full article on original website
massdevice.com
Medtronic enrolls first patients in Hugo surgical robot clinical trial
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it enrolled the first patient in its Expand URO U.S. clinical trial for the Hugo surgical robot. Dr. Michael R. Abern at Duke University Hospital (Durham, North Carolina) performed the procedure. He used the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system for a robotic-assisted prostatectomy procedure. “This...
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
massdevice.com
Farapulse founder’s Field Medical partners with CardioNXT on novel pulsed-field ablation tech
The two companies plan to provide a purpose-built PFA therapy integrated with 3D mapping and navigation. According to a news release, both teams bring decades of experience in pioneering novel PFA and navigation technologies. Their experiences range across various medical applications. “PFA has generated much excitement in the treatment of...
massdevice.com
Titan Medical wins new surgical robotics patent
Titan Medical (Nasdaq:TMDI) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark office (USPTO) issued a new patent for its surgical robot. The USPTO issued patent No. 11,504,191, titled “Graphical User Interface for a Robotic Surgical System.” It generally covers a graphical user interface (GUI) overlay of a surgical workspace to track instrument movement.
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies potential link between oral bacteria and brain abscesses
Bacteria known to cause oral infections may also be a contributory factor in patients developing potentially life-threatening abscesses on the brain, new research has shown. The study, published in the Journal of Dentistry, investigated brain abscesses and their association with bacteria that occur in the oral cavity. While this type of abscess is relatively uncommon, it can result in significant mortality and morbidity.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical stenosis in the spine
Cervical stenosis (CS) is the medical term for the narrowing of the spinal canal in the cervical or “neck” region of the spine. In CS, the upper part of the spinal canal becomes narrowed, compressing the spinal cord and nerve roots in this area. CS can cause various...
Bertis Announces Research Results of AI-based Disease Diagnosis Model in the World’s Largest Academic Event in Proteomics
SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bertis, a proteomics-based precision medicine technology development company (CEOs Dong-young Noh, Seung-man Han), announced research results of AI-based disease diagnosis model, on December 8, 2022, at ‘Human Proteome Organization 2022 (HUPO 2022)’, the world’s largest academic event in the field of proteomics 1. According to the results of its research, Bertis developed a diagnosis model that can determine the presence of a disease solely with proteomic mass spectrometry data by applying deep learning-based AI technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005409/en/ Eric Y. Kim, Principal Machine Learning Engineer of Bertis Bioscience, is sharing the research results of a deep learning-based disease diagnosis model. (Photo: Business Wire)
Can Doctors Objectively Quantify and Measure Pain?
Millions of Americans live with acute and chronic pain that affects every aspect of their lives. Pain by itself is an important marker of how a patient is feeling and indicates what kind of medical intervention might be necessary. The healthcare industry needs a clinically acceptable way to objectively measure pain and since pain is a very complex mixture of biochemistry and genetics and it’s unlikely that a laboratory test that directly quantifies pain will be developed.
massdevice.com
Activ Surgical appoints Manisha Shah-Bugaj as CEO
Activ Surgical announced today that it promoted chief operating officer Manisha Shah-Bugaj to the role of CEO. She takes over for Todd Usen, who occupied the corner office at the advanced surgical visualization tech company for four years. Shah-Bugaj served as COO at Activ Surgical since January 2022. She led...
Understanding The Different Types Of Local Anesthesia Used In Surgery
If you're having surgery, you're likely to get some type of anesthesia. However, with local anesthesia, there are various drugs and ways to administer them.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device
Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Presents How Seaweed Molecules can be Used to Improve Outcomes of Bypass Surgery
Compounds from seaweed are utilized to enhance the results of bypass surgery. Researchers are employing a natural substance produced from seaweed to encourage vascular cell proliferation, minimize blood clots, and enhance the functionality of synthetic vascular grafts used in heart bypass surgery. Critical Medical Research. The new method, created and...
massdevice.com
Analysts remain neutral on Embecta, await insulin patch pump developments
BTIG analysts maintained their neutral rating for Embecta (Nasdaq:EMBC) ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report next week. Embecta, the BD diabetes spinoff, reports its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Analysts Marie Thibault and Sam Eiber also expect 2023 guidance to come from management then. The analysts mainly...
Healthline
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
psychreg.org
Virtual Reality Helps Reduce Patient Anxiety and Need for Sedatives During Hand Surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anaesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. “If a nerve block is done and...
MedicalXpress
Solid organ transplant patients may be at higher risk for skin cancer and require coordinated care
More than half of all patients who receive solid organ transplants will have an incidence of skin cancer at some point—most often a nonmelanoma cancer, such as basal cell carcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma. This increased risk can be several hundred times higher than in the general population. The...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Medtronic Advances AFib Ablation Catheter Trial
Medtronic today announced the completion of enrollment and final treatment in the SPHERE Per-AF Trial, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Sphere-9 pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation, and high density (HD) mapping catheter with the Affera cardiac mapping and navigation platform for the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).
MedicalXpress
New noninvasive optical imaging approach for monitoring brain health in traumatic brain injury patients
Prof. Mohammed N. Islam leads a team of researchers who have developed a new cost-effective, portable, non-invasive means of monitoring cerebral, tissue, and organ metabolism and hemodynamics simultaneously. The tool, a noninvasive Super-Continuum Infrared Spectroscopy of Cytochrome C-Oxidase (SCISCCO) system, can aid the early detection of brain injury or neuronal dysfunction and can continually monitor brain health to help guide therapies and treatments for injury.
