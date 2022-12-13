ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

FOX Carolina

Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Major development planned for Qualla Community

Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)

(WSPA) - Every Christmas, Santa makes his way around the world to deliver all the gifts to boys and girls. https://www.wspa.com/news/holiday-weather-week-flying-conditions-for-santa/. High School Standouts: Area Shrine Bowl Players. Our area is represented by 14 players in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. Bank robbed in Spartanburg, suspect arrested. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped

(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Blue Ridge CC Expands Early Childhood Education Program

Hendersonville – In response to a local shortage of pre-kindergarten educators, Blue Ridge Community College will expand its Early Childhood Education (ECE) program next year thanks to a $1 million grant provided by Dogwood Health Trust. The grant funds the college’s ECE Recruiting and Success Initiative, which aims to increase pre-kindergarten options for parents in Henderson and Transylvania counties by expanding the teacher workforce.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
gonomad.com

Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28

Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
FRANKLIN, NC

