Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
WLOS.com
Half of Asheville's Black population displaced in urban renewal project, research shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Priscilla Robinson was a child when Asheville was impacted by urban renewal. She lived in an area known as Southside. "My house was right there," she pointed out. "Actually, it was lined up, maybe six or seven apartment buildings." Matthew Bacoate Jr., 92, also saw...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
WLOS.com
Contentious plan for recovery center in Saluda gets conditional approval from zoning board
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday approved a drug rehabilitation facility in Saluda with conditions. If the applicant is able to meet those conditions, developers may move forward with the project. Board members said a final draft of the conditions would be set before Christmas.
Man arrested for having rifle on Interstate in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department arrested a man for having a rifle on the Interstate on Monday.
Smoky Mountain News
Major development planned for Qualla Community
Last week, the Jackson County Planning Board reviewed plans for a major subdivision in the Qualla Township on the northern end of the county. The planning board is tasked with reviewing subdivision plans before the process can continue toward approval. “This is an administrative function,” said Planning Director Mike Poston....
wspa.com
Bear den found in Asheville (Source: Help Asheville Bear)
County ordinance protects Highway 11
PICKENS COUNTY — The Cherokee Foothills Highway (SC 11) traverses Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties beneath the majestic Blue Rid
iheart.com
Meadows Case in AG's Hands, Nurses Rally at Mission, AVL Man Partly Scalped
(Henderson County, NC) -- A Henderson County business is about to expand. Lassonde Industries announced yesterday it plans to build a new facility at the Mountain Home Industrial Park as part of a 55-million-dollar investment. The company specializes in producing fruit juice and other beverage products. Around 30-new jobs are expected to be added.
tribpapers.com
Blue Ridge CC Expands Early Childhood Education Program
Hendersonville – In response to a local shortage of pre-kindergarten educators, Blue Ridge Community College will expand its Early Childhood Education (ECE) program next year thanks to a $1 million grant provided by Dogwood Health Trust. The grant funds the college’s ECE Recruiting and Success Initiative, which aims to increase pre-kindergarten options for parents in Henderson and Transylvania counties by expanding the teacher workforce.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
Bear den spotted in Asheville resident’s backyard
An Asheville resident said that they were hearing noises that sounded like an animal in pain, to their surprise the animal was actually in their own backyard.
avlwatchdog.org
Do So Many Trees Have to Be Cut at Asheville Municipal Golf Course?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I’m writing concerning the Asheville Muni Golf Course and their plan right now to cut down 157 mature trees, including over 100 oaks and pines. My understanding is the city is going to be presenting that to the Urban Forestry Commission. And then after that it has to get permitted. That’s a lot of trees to be cut and have a possible impact on climate change and the city’s tree canopy. I think the city has a responsibility to their other environmental initiatives. What is the plan for all of this? What is the process? When might trees be cut? Does it have to be this many?
WYFF4.com
City of Greenville, Duke Energy will pay up to $3,000 to bury your service line
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you live in the city of Greenville, you can get your service lines buried and get up to $3,000 from the city and Duke Energy. It's called the "Power On" program and provides financial assistance to make placing a customer's service line underground affordable. The...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man who ran from officers found in tree with gun, ecstasy, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man who ran from Asheville police was found in a tree with a ghost gun, a 30-round extended magazine and drugs, according to Asheville police. Police said they were conducting crime prevention near West Asheville on Monday afternoon when they approached a man who ran.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
gonomad.com
Franklin North Carolina: Lost on Route 28
Franklin, North Carolina: a Southern sojourn into the Great Smoky Mountains. Driving south from Kentucky, my husband Kent and I found ourselves lost on Highway 28, a two-lane road sprinkled liberally with switchbacks. We were in the mountains alright. Only two road signs were visible: Reduce speed to 10 mph...
