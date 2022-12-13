ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tu Salud

HOPWA, the Federal AIDS Housing Program, Marks 30 Years

The following post on HIV.gov is written by Rita Harcrow, Director, Office of HIV/AIDS Housing, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dear HOPWA Grantees, Project Sponsors, and Friends,. On October 28, 2022, we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) program. The HOPWA...
myscience.org

Powering vocational education and training with technology

For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
The Associated Press

Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage

As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
bestcolleges.com

Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur

Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
beefmagazine.com

Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers

Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.

