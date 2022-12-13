Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers
Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.
Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. households can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government website COVIDTests.gov beginning on Thursday as part of the Biden administration's efforts to tackle coronavirus infections over the winter.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:13 p.m. EST
Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas" and “Blue Christmas" are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.
Trump news – live: Bannon and Flynn condemn NFT trading card announcement as approval ratings sink
Former president Donald Trump’s “major announcement” of a line of digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters, was met with widespread ridicule, including from his allies and supporters, as well as President Joe Biden.A post on his Truth Social account announcex “limited edition cards” featuring “amazing ART” from his life and career.”His announcement followed recent polling showing his favourability dropping to its lowest level since 2015, while a separate poll from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical...
Biden wants African Union to be added to the Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
ABC News: Missing St. John Fisher student alive, called parents from Spain
ABC News reports Friday morning that missing St. John Fisher student, Kenneth DeLand, is alive and has called his parents from Spain.
Pelosi pushes to include TikTok ban in $1.7 trillion spending bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to see the yearlong spending bill include legislation banning social media giant TikTok from federal government devices
Ken DeLand: Missing American student in France found alive in Spain, official says
Kenneth DeLand was found alive in Spain one day before he was expected to complete his study abroad program on Dec. 17, 2022, an official confirmed Friday.
dailycoin.com
Nayib Bukele Taunts Bloomberg for One-Sided Story on El Salvador
Pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Bloomberg’s latest article on El Salvador. The piece published on November 3rd, 2022 was supposed to summarize El Salvador’s Bitcoin (BTC) journey throughout the year. However, Bukele believes Bloomberg’s article is distant from reality, to say the least. Bukele declared: “This article is full of lies, which is standard for Bloomberg.”
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit
RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a...
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
The Biden Administration Should Deny China Access to American Lithium | Opinion
For years, we've known the Chinese Communist Party is pillaging Africa for rare earth elements integral to modern life.
KHQ Right Now
White House 'Winter Preparedness Plan' Revives Free At-Home COVID Test Program
THURSDAY, Dec. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 rising and hospitals filling up nationwide, the Biden Administration on Wednesday announced a "winter preparedness plan" for what could be a tough season ahead. One step towards protecting Americans from spreading infection: Restarting a program...
China's plans for giant new London embassy unexpectedly rejected by local officials on security grounds
China's plans for a giant new embassy opposite the Tower of London have been unanimously rejected by local councilors on the grounds they pose a security risk to local residents, in a surprise decision that comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's diplomatic activity in the United Kingdom.
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
TOKYO (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly to its west and north, Japan “faces the severest and most complicated national security environment since the end of the war,” the strategy said, referring to World War II. It named China as “the biggest strategic challenge” — before North Korea and Russia — to Japan’s effort toward ensuring the peace, safety and stability for itself and the international society. Possession of the strike-back capability is “indispensable” as deterrence to discourage enemy attacks, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference Friday, calling it “a major change to Japan’s postwar security policy.” “When threats become reality, can the Self-Defense Force fully protect our country? Frankly speaking, the current (SDF capability) is insufficient,” Kishida said.
His power secure at home, China’s Xi Jinping goes on a charm offensive abroad
BEIJING — Now that he has consolidated power at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping is stepping out onto the world stage to strengthen relations with the U.S. and other countries. In all, Xi has met with more than 25 heads of state — including President Joe Biden — since...
