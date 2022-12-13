Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military. The blunt threat issued Thursday was quickly rejected by Washington. The exchange of statements reflected soaring Russia-U.S. tensions amid the fighting in Ukraine, which is now in its 10th month. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops. A Pentagon spokesman responded that the U.S. would not allow comments from Russia to dictate what it provides to Ukraine.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO