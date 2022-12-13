Read full article on original website
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
AP News Summary at 4:15 p.m. EST
Russia: US air defense systems could be targets in Ukraine. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning that if the U.S. delivers sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine, those systems and any crews that accompany them would be a “legitimate target” for the Russian military. The blunt threat issued Thursday was quickly rejected by Washington. The exchange of statements reflected soaring Russia-U.S. tensions amid the fighting in Ukraine, which is now in its 10th month. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war by providing Ukraine with weapons and training its troops. A Pentagon spokesman responded that the U.S. would not allow comments from Russia to dictate what it provides to Ukraine.
The Rock rights his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
HONOLULU (KHON) – The Rock is paying it back in more than one way. Recently, Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago. Johnson posted on his Instagram account saying “We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.”
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Lava is creeping toward a Hawaii highway. History shows that stopping it isn't easy
People on Hawaii's Big Island wonder if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa inches toward a highway.
Biden to jet back to White House from Delaware for meetings, holiday receptions – then fly back home
President Biden will travel from Delaware to the White House Friday, have some meetings and fly back to Delaware in the evening on Air Force One.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously.Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare time where we have two eruptions happening simultaneously," Jessica Ferracane, a spokesperson for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, told CBS News. "To the people of Hawaii, this is a very sacred event that we are watching." The Kilauea volcano, which is smaller and more active than Mauna Loa, had been erupting since 1983, and in...
Celebrities Shilling Crypto Face More Than Just Mockery
To the uninitiated, the world of cryptocurrency exists on the outskirts of traditional finance. But every once in a while, more people catch a glimpse. This year’s coveted commercial breaks during the Super Bowl fit the bill, as several now-infamous ads featured stars hawking crypto. Larry David appeared in a spot for FTX, as did Matt Damon and LeBron James in Crypto.com clips. By showing up in the most premium real estate in all of TV, and partnering with some of Hollywood’s most trusted brand ambassadors, the crypto firms bought themselves an air of credibility on the path toward legitimacy....
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
TOKYO (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North Korea and Russia directly to its west and north, Japan “faces the severest and most complicated national security environment since the end of the war,” the strategy said, referring to World War II. It named China as “the biggest strategic challenge” — before North Korea and Russia — to Japan’s effort toward ensuring the peace, safety and stability for itself and the international society. Possession of the strike-back capability is “indispensable” as deterrence to discourage enemy attacks, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a news conference Friday, calling it “a major change to Japan’s postwar security policy.” “When threats become reality, can the Self-Defense Force fully protect our country? Frankly speaking, the current (SDF capability) is insufficient,” Kishida said.
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Sends Message Atop the ‘Tallest Mountain’ on Earth
Matthew McConaughey never has a dull moment. The accomplished actor recently posted a video from atop Mauna Kea in Hawaii, what he calls “the tallest mountain on earth.”. Technically, he’s correct, but that’s depending on who you ask. Most everyone would answer that Mount Everest in Nepal is the tallest mountain in the world, as Everest towers at just over 29,000 ft. However, if you measure Mauna Kea from its underwater base, it technically is the tallest, barely edging out Mt. Everest.
2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island.
6 photos of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupting for the first time since 1984
The world’s largest active volcano began erupting on Monday. Mauna Loa, located on Hawaii’s Big Island in Volcanoes National Park, began spewing lava, and although the threat of it reaching residents downhill isn’t there yet, as USA TODAY notes, “An eruption from the northeast means lava could flow towards Hilo, Hawaii, or other locations in East Hawaii, but it could take the lava weeks or even months to reach people.”
