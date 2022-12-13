Three people are fighting for their lives and five others hospitalised after a suspected crush at a concert in south London. Police have launched an urgent investigation into what happened at Brixton O2 Academy in south London after receiving reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry. Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caushed by crushing” on Thursday night.Footage on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police. The concert by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake was cancelled over...

2 HOURS AGO