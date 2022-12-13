Read full article on original website
Related
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man who said he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades from an FBI informant, according to charges filed this week.
Citrus County Chronicle
German FM to personally return 20 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister will personally take 20 artifacts looted by Europeans during colonial times back to Nigeria when she visits to Africa's most populous country next week, her spokesman said Friday. The symbolic gesture follows an agreement earlier this year between Berlin and Abuja that will...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army was found guilty Friday of arbitrarily detaining and torturing prisoners perceived as supporters of Serbia and murdering one of them during a late 1990s war for Kosovo's independence. It was the first war crimes conviction by...
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. The family posted an update Friday morning on a website they created to help find the college student. “Kenny […]
Citrus County Chronicle
South Africa's ANC party opens key conference amid scandal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has started its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. South Africa’s crippling power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and corruption will be key issues debated, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on opening the conference Friday evening.
Citrus County Chronicle
As regional threats rise, Japan eases defense-only strategy
TOKYO (AP) — In a major break from its strictly self-defense-only postwar principle, Japan adopted a national security strategy Friday declaring plans to possess preemptive strike capability and cruise missiles within years to give itself more offensive footing against threats from neighboring China and North Korea. With China, North...
Citrus County Chronicle
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Angelina Jolie leaves role as UN refugee agency envoy
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades. In a joint statement issued Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency's special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Varane, Konate miss World Cup training for virus-hit France
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konaté were among five France players who missed training on Friday, two days before the World Cup final against Argentina. The two center backs have reportedly become the latest members of the France squad to be affected by a virus, according to French media.
Citrus County Chronicle
Peru judge orders 18-month detention for ousted president
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months as nationwide protests set off by the political crisis showed no signs of abating and the death toll rose to at least 14. The judge’s decision came a...
Brixton Academy: Three people fighting for life after crowd ‘crush’ outside Asake gig
Three people are fighting for their lives and five others hospitalised after a suspected crush at a concert in south London. Police have launched an urgent investigation into what happened at Brixton O2 Academy in south London after receiving reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry. Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a number of people with “injuries believed to have been caushed by crushing” on Thursday night.Footage on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police. The concert by Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake was cancelled over...
Citrus County Chronicle
4 in critical condition after crush at London concert venue
LONDON (AP) — Four people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after hundreds of people forced their way into a London concert venue during a performance by Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake. Police said eight people were taken to hospitals after being caught in a crowd of people trying...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russian linked with 'Putin's chef' injured in Africa attack
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian representative in Central African Republic, who is associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor, was severely injured Friday when a package exploded in his hands, Prigozhin and Russian officials said. Prigozhin, who has been dubbed “Putin’s chef”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jordan bans TikTok after police officer killed in protests
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan on Friday announced it was imposing a “temporary ban” on the social media platform TikTok, a day after a police officer was killed during clashes with protesters that broke out over high fuel prices. Truck drivers launched a strike last week to...
Comments / 0