Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Will Cavs Take Another Big Swing Now That Trade Season Has Arrived?

Could Altman make another move to help the rising Cavs take another step?. Well, maybe. As one opposing GM told Hoops Wire, Altman is “fearless” when it comes to trying to improve the roster. It’s something Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix addressed as well. “Cleveland is loaded,...
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Linked With Two Former Star Big Men

The Brooklyn Nets are linked with two big men even as they continue their climb in the Eastern Conference standings. The side is now 17-12 and placed fourth after stacking up a string of wins. Earlier this week, the Nets were connected to Kris Dunn. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey focused...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Ready To Make Some Moves

The New York Knicks have been quietly cobbling together a string of wins lately and have actually found victories in their last five consecutive games. They now sit as the 6th team in the East with a 15-13 record. But just because they are doing better than they were doesn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Recap: LeBron James & Russell Westbrook Step Up In Anthony Davis’ Absence To Lead Lakers Past Nuggets

After a tough loss to the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back on track on Friday night when they hosted the Denver Nuggets. It was the third matchup between these two teams with one side winning each. It was the Lakers who took the upper hand on the season series, winning 126-108 to improve to 12-16. What made the win extra impressive was that L.A. did it in the second half without Anthony Davis, who left with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team

The Atlanta Hawks are a bad basketball team, as evident in the Magic’s 50 first quarter points the club allowed on Wednesday evening. Following an Eastern Conference Finals, which was an overachievement (let’s be honest), Travis Schlenk and the front office decided to run it back along with Nate McMillan on a new contract. And last season was a supreme disappointment.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Joe Mazzulla responds after his scouting reports get leaked

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has officially responded to Quizletgate. Mazzulla fell victim this week to an online mishap of biblical proportions. Twitter user @groovyk8 said Thursday that they had accidentally stumbled on Mazzulla’s account on Quizlet. As a result, a comprehensive collection of Mazzulla’s old scouting reports on opposing players was leaked.
BOSTON, MA

