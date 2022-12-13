After a tough loss to the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back on track on Friday night when they hosted the Denver Nuggets. It was the third matchup between these two teams with one side winning each. It was the Lakers who took the upper hand on the season series, winning 126-108 to improve to 12-16. What made the win extra impressive was that L.A. did it in the second half without Anthony Davis, who left with a foot injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO