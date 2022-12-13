Read full article on original website
Authorities search for suspect after deadly shooting in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a shooter in Cleveland County Thursday after someone was killed, officials said. The deadly shooting happened on Harold Road near Boiling Springs. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. VIDEO: Warrants: Family falsely reported man missing...
Alexander Central High School broken into, police searching for suspects
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taylorsville Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into Alexander Central High School. Security camera footage showed the men at the school around 6:13 p.m. Sunday. According to police, multiple items were stolen. The two are wanted for breaking and entering. Anyone...
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
North Carolina parents charged in fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old baby, police say
Two Mooresville parents are facing a slew of charges following the drug overdose of their one-year-old infant, authorities said.
Salisbury police arrest 56-year-old connected to bank robbery
A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery the day before in Salisbury, police said. Johnny Dejuan Mann, 56, of Salisbury, was charged with common law robbery after the incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. His bond was set for $50,000. VIDEO:...
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
'I was devastated.' $16,000 worth of equipment stolen from Cornelius church
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
Man who allegedly shot 2 people over card game taken into custody, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were shot during a card game in Winston-Salem, police say. The shooting happened in the evening of Nov. 4 on Horizon Lane. Evidence of the shooting was found in a parking lot, and two victims arrived at area hospitals a little while later, […]
Crime Stoppers seeks information in theft of utility trailer
High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. December 2, 2022, Officers with the Boone Police Department responded to 251 Industrial Park Drive on a report of theft from the parking lot. Sometime between November 18, 2022 and December 2, 2022, a utility trailer was stolen from the business. The trailer was red in color, and not commercially manufactured.
Deputy cut loose after DWI charge
A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
‘This will scar me forever’: Parents charged with death of 4-year-old make court appearances
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Ben Mendoza was just four years old when he died Tuesday in his Gaston County home after a loaded gun was left out. Now, his family is mourning his loss and is awaiting potential legal repercussions his parents could face. His mother, 22-year-old Savannah Brehm,...
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
