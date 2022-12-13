ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Statesville Shooting Victim Dies

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call on November 24th in reference to a subject that was shot while riding a dirt bike in the Lakeview Drive area. Officers located 32-year old Derryck Duane Turneron suffering from gunshot wounds. Mr. Turner was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in...
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Salisbury PD catch bank robbery suspect

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury Police investigators have arrested Salisbury resident Johnny Dejuan Mann on Wednesday. Authorities charged the 56-year-old Mann with common law robbery following a Tuesday incident at F&M Bank at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. A magistrate gave Mann a bond of $50,000.
SALISBURY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information in theft of utility trailer

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. December 2, 2022, Officers with the Boone Police Department responded to 251 Industrial Park Drive on a report of theft from the parking lot. Sometime between November 18, 2022 and December 2, 2022, a utility trailer was stolen from the business. The trailer was red in color, and not commercially manufactured.
BOONE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Deputy cut loose after DWI charge

A Stokes County Sheriff’s Office official was fired from his job earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with driving while impaired while in another North Carolina locality. According to Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons, Deputy Jonathan T. Wood’s employment with the Stokes law enforcement agency was...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury bank robbed on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury were searching for a bank robbery suspect on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the F & M Bank on Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed. The robber passed a note to a teller demanding money. The robber did not display any gun. No injuries...
SALISBURY, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy