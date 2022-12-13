ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement

BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies

A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee.
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex

Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
Quatro's new owners

Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, but his...
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.

Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges

A local Police Department is using man's best friend to help teach 7th graders the importance of understanding mental health. A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under...
Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county's toy orders. Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids. "I figure...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
PERRYVILLE, MO

