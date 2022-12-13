CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders. Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids. “I figure...

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO