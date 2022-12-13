Read full article on original website
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
Quatro's new owners
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake money passed at businesses
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning of fake money being passed at local businesses. The bills look real, except they have “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy” printed on the front of the bills. Any businesses that receive...
Governor appoints Cape Girardeau man to Missouri Seismic Safety Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A disaster preparedness coordinator with a fire department in southeast Missouri has been appointed to the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission. Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced the appointment of James Watkins of Cape Girardeau to that commission. Parson's office says Watkins is the coordinator of...
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
Toys for Tots wrapping up toy orders
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Toys for Tots in Cape Girardeau, Mo., are wrapping up Cape Girardeau county’s toy orders. Darlene MacCubbin is the coordinator of SEMO Toys for Tots. MacCubbin said thanks to the contributions of others, they will be able to help over 2,000 kids. “I figure...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
Indictment: Iron County man set fires in national forest, pointed crossbow at Forest Service officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — An Iron County man has been indicted on accusations that he started fires in Mark Twain National Forest and pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer. Lucas G. Henson, 36, was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson...
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
