Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Marion police to use Pawcifer Gary for mental health emergencies
A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Poplar Bluff woman is behind bars as police investigate...
kbsi23.com
K-9 Rex in Scott County reunited with Hunter Juden
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI)- Tuesday morning the Scott County Sheriff’s office released a statement that said in part, that it is in the best interest of Scott County not to retire K-9 officer Rex at this time. Hours later, Scott County residents gathered to rally behind Rex. Rex is...
KFVS12
Infant death under investigation Poplar Bluff Police Dept.
Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler
Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony to be held in Paducah, Ky. Islamic Center fire suspect pleads guilty to hate crime, arson charges. Islamic Center fire suspect pleads guilty to hate crime, arson charges. Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Two arrested by...
KFVS12
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man wanted in Williamson County death investigation arrested
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man who is a subject of interest in a death investigation was arrested on Dec. 13. Thurman L. Wade was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the case for aggravated battery/great bodily harm after a search by investigators and other law enforcement partners.
KFVS12
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
KFVS12
Quatro's new owners
Toys for Tots wraps up its last day of filling toy orders in Cape Girardeau. The organization collected gifts for more than 2300 children across 5 counties. Nearly 77,000 deer were killed during Illinois's firearm season this year. Cape traffic stop leads to three arrests. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri man accused of starting fires in national forest and assaulting officer with crossbow pleads 'not guilty'
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A man accused of assaulting a Forest Service officer and starting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, where he pled not guilty to arson and assault charges. According to a Thursday release, 36-year-old Lucas...
KFVS12
Iron Co. man pleads not guilty to federal charges
A local Police Department is using man's best friend to help teach 7th graders the importance of understanding mental health. A change of ownership of a long time local pizza restaurant in Carbondale. Quatro's Pizza owner Steve Payne is handing over the reins to a current employee. Infant death under...
KFVS12
RAW VIDEO: Scott Co. Commissioners meeting on K-9 Rex
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. 2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Two people were arrested...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff Drury: “I will seek the lawful return of canine Rex”
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has responded to the action Scott County Commissioners took in regards to the fate of K-9 officer Rex. County board members voted unanimously on Tuesday to give Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Rex to his former handler Hunter Juden. Sheriff...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
thunderboltradio.com
Search Warrant at Graves County Residence Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs and Guns
A raid on a Graves County residence resulted in the discovery of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs. Sheriff Jon Hayden reported the arrest of 26 year old Daniel Crump, of Pryorsburg. While serving the search warrant, deputies recovered a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle stolen in the Wingo area in...
KFVS12
Person of interest in custody in connection with Williamson Co. death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A person of interest is in custody in connection with a death investigation from late November. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Thurman L. Wade, of Carbondale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. They said Wade is a...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police Department asking for information on 1995 cold case
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department is asking for information about a cold case from 1995. On June 29, 1995, 31-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment. She had been strangled and drowned by an unknown suspect, according to the...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
wrul.com
Wright And Burnett Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two White County residents have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 43 year old Deanna Wright of Grayville was sentenced to four years for Retail Theft, a class 4 Felony. Wright was arrested in August of this year by the Carmi Police Department. She was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
Comments / 1