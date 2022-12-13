Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
Debate on armed guards in Darien schools derails RTM meeting, overshadows State of the Town address
DARIEN — While Tuesday night’s RTM meeting was meant to look back on Darien’s achievements in the past year through the State of the Town presentation, debate around armed guards in elementary schools dominated the evening. In November, the Board of Education approved funding for six armed...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Darien Democrats decry reaction to 'Julian is a Mermaid' book
Darien Democrats decry reaction to 'Julián is a Mermaid'. On Dec. 1, the CT GOP launched a verbal assault on our teachers and our superintendent. In a series of tweets throughout the day, the CT GOP posted lies and misinformation alleging that well-respected members of our community are trying to indoctrinate our students through a book, "Julián is a Mermaid," that was approved by the curriculum committee. This book met many of the Board of Education approved district goals.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Greenwich's Republican parents want a new Central Middle School too
This letter is in response to Nisha Arora’s Dec. 7 op-ed. I am a lifelong resident of Greenwich and parent of three boys who attend Greenwich Public Schools. I have followed the Central Middle School saga since it was shut down in February by the Town of Greenwich Building Department. My son was a sixth-grader at the time. I was on the Board of Directors of the CMS PTA last school year and have since become co-president for the organization, causing me to focus even moreso on the details and timeline over the last few months.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Moving on from 'Democrat-lite' Republicans in Greenwich RTC
Ed Dadakis’ letter public attack on fellow Greenwich Republicans (Greenwich Sentinel, Dec. 9) firmly reminds me of a self-styled local “Republican” provocateur of Reagan’s 11th commandment, “Thou shalt not speak ill of thy fellow Republican.”. Reagan famously asked for decorum among Republicans while running for...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Significant changes needed to New Haven schools
We are speeding towards the end of this year and the beginning of a new one, and over the horizon we can see a looming disaster related to public education in New Haven. Yet no one in leadership seems to be able to see or may be deliberately ignoring the approaching disaster.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Let's turn Veterans Day into a learning experience in Stamford
An open letter to, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero and the Stamford Board of Education. Columbus Day is special to Stamford citizens of Italian descent. Juneteenth is a special day to Stamford’s citizens of African-American descent. Eid al-Fitr is a day of importance to Stamford’s Muslim citizens...
darientimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Horizons at New Canaan Country School annual appeal under way
Horizons at New Canaan Country School appeal under way. On behalf of Horizons at New Canaan Country School, I want to thank this community for your generous support in 2022. Thanks to many of you, we were able to provide more than 400 underserved students in Stamford and Norwalk with year-round academic and enrichment programming to inspire learning, encourage success and close the opportunity gap.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Safer road design can save lives in Stamford
No one should die trying to cross the street on their way home from work, but that is sadly what happened to Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano early in the morning on Dec. 3 when a driver hit them with a car on Washington Boulevard and killed them. Their deaths are tragic and an outrage. We mourn their loss and send our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones.
darientimes.com
Bryant School in Bridgeport 'locks out' in response to potential threat, district says
BRIDGEPORT — A local elementary school took security measures Tuesday afternoon in response to a potential threat, according to a pop-up alert on the Bridgeport Public Schools website. Bryant School at 230 Poplar St. entered “lock-in/lock-out” mode around 12:46 p.m. Tuesday “because a dangerous person is suspected to be...
darientimes.com
Darien football coach Mike Forget resigns after two seasons
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mike Forget is stepping down as the head coach of the Darien football team after guiding the Blue Wave to 18 wins and a CIAC Class LL championship in two seasons. Forget, who has been a part of the...
darientimes.com
Giving Fund: Make a donation and brighten the lives of others in the community
Toward the end of the year, many of us are looking to make donations to worthy charities. The Giving Fund is a unique gift-giving opportunity during the holiday season. A monetary donation can make a big difference in the life of a local resident who is working to make ends meet.
darientimes.com
Nor'easter pounds CT with snow, rain and wind: Live updates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rain and snow continue to fall in Connecticut Friday morning as a coastal storm pounds the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. No widespread impacts have been reported, with only a few hundred power outages and minimal road...
darientimes.com
Long Wharf Theatre partnership with SCSU will include paid internships and ticket discounts for students
New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre announced a new partnership on Monday with Southern Connecticut State University, which will provide more opportunities for SCSU theater students and allow Long Wharf to utilize some of the university’s spaces. The move formalizes an over thirty-year long relationship between the institutions. “We've...
darientimes.com
Wave by the numbers: Darien's winter sports teams tip off 2022-23 season
3-0 Record of the Darien girls ice hockey team in the first week of the season. The Blue Wave sandwiched a 4-0 shutout of Greenwich between matching 7-1 victories against CCC teams Conard/Hall and Simsbury. 7. Goals for Natalie Beach this season. Beach, a sophomore, had a hat trick in...
darientimes.com
Woog's World: 'Sing We Noel' is a Candlelight Concert staple, but how did it start?
The lights dim. The auditorium falls silent. From the wings, unseen singers greet the audience. Their voices fade. The orchestra begins with a downbeat. Choral voices join. This time the vocalists are seen. They proceed slowly and solemnly – step by measured step – down the center and side aisles. Wearing long blue robes and holding (battery-powered) candles, they sing majestically:
Comments / 0