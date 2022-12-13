ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

CoCo supervisor John Gioia hit by COVID-19, unable to attend board meeting

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 12:11

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia. provided by John Gioia

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia has COVID-19 and, according to board chairperson Karen Mitchoff, won't be able to attend Tuesday's supervisor meeting.

Gioia was in bed Tuesday morning and unable to even join the Board of Supervisors virtually for its regular meeting, at which the board is scheduled to send Mitchoff off into retirement.

"Supervisor Gioia texted me this morning -- I knew yesterday -- but he texted me this morning that he is staying in bed and won't even be on Zoom," Mitchoff said before the board went into its customary closed session.

"So you know he is really not feeling well because we all know Gioia and he loves to comment on issues of importance to him, and so we wish him a speedy recovery," Mitchoff said. "I told him I texted him back that it was more important for him to take care of himself."

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
