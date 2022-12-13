Read full article on original website
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
HS boys’ hoops: Super sub’s production a difference-maker in Farrell’s 55-52 win over Moore
Monsignor Farrell’s promising start hit a road block Tuesday night. Moore Catholic started draining threes and suddenly, a double-digit lead turned into a deficit.
HS wrestling: Farrell wins both ends of tri-meet vs. Sea and Mount St. Michael
Monsignor Farrell won both ends of a CHSAA tri-meet Wednesday at home, beating St Joseph by-the-Sea, 61-12, and Mount St. Michael, 78-0. The Lions were led by Max Borowiec’s two wins (pin, default), Nick Gebbia (two pins), Dom Angelone (two wins).
HS cross country: Two athletes capture John Tobin Wingate Scholarship awards
Paige Jerrahian of St. Joseph Hill Academy and Joe Perazzo of Susan Wagner were the big winners of the prestigious John Tobin Wingate Scholarship awards presented at the Staten Island HS Track and Field Association Cross Country Awards Dinner Monday at the Hilton Garden Inn. The $2,000 first-place awards were...
From Michigan to Oregon State to Florida State, your best bets for bowl season: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, a special guest joins Doug Lesmerises to give advice about the college bowl season, which kicks off Friday. Tyler Shoemaker has his own college football ratings system which he uses to analyze games, and he talks with...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Nicholas Lam, big 4th quarter propel Tots over PR, 75-65; Sea falls, Moore’s JV wins
Junior guard Nicholas Lam poured in a career-high 27 points and Tottenville pulled away from a nip-and-tuck game with a huge fourth quarter to register a 75-65 PSAL triumph over host Port Richmond on Tuesday. Lam, who surpassed his previous high by two points, drained four three-pointers and connected on...
