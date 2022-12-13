Read full article on original website
NCCU faces undefeated Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
The MEAC champion North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) will represent the conference Saturday in the Celebration Bowl against SWAC champion Jackson State (12-0). The game, which kicks off at noon in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, airs on ABC. It's a second straight Celebration Bowl for Jackson State under head coach Deion...
WLBT
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
Commercial Dispatch
Coming home: Holmes County Central’s Khamauri Rogers transfers from Miami to Mississippi State football
STARKVILLE — Khamauri Rogers is coming back to the Magnolia State. The former four-star recruit from Holmes County Central High School committed to Mississippi State on Wednesday. Rogers will transfer in from Miami, where he spent his freshman season. He appeared in only one game for the Hurricanes, making...
Watch: Trailer for Deion Sanders’s Docuseries ‘Coach Prime’ Drops
The four-part docuseries chronicling the Hall of Famer and the Tigers’ program is slated to drop on Dec. 29.
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
T.C. Taylor named head football coach at Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for the Jackson State football team. Taylor will replace Deion Sanders, who accepted the head coaching job in Colorado. Taylor will take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl. He will be formally introduced in January 2023. […]
Jackson State Reportedly Decides On Deion Sanders' Replacement
Jackson State has settled on a replacement for former head coach Deion Sanders. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Jackson State is set to hire T.C. Taylor as head coach. Taylor was the wide receivers coach on Sanders' staff and went to the school before he became a coach. Prior to...
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
smokynow.com
Opinion | Colorado Buffaloes Football New Head Coach
Colorado Buffaloes football hired former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Karl Dorrell, CU Buffs former head coach through 2020-2022, was fired during the season because of leading the Buffaloes to a 1-11 record in the Pac-12 during the 2022 season. The hiring of Sanders was a great move for the Buffs especially since he will bring a lot to the Colorado team.
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
msstate.edu
MSU expands presence in Vicksburg to support tech, startup economy
VICKSBURG, Miss.—Mississippi State University is expanding its presence in Vicksburg and helping grow the city’s technology and start-up sector. Utilizing $650,000 in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach is establishing an office in Vicksburg at the Sen. Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Information and Technology, commonly known as MCITy. The MSU Office of Technology Management will also have a full-time presence at MCITy as part of a state-funded Mississippi Research Consortium effort to enhance technology transfer efforts and research collaborations with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and other federal partners.
WLBT
Pearl Pirates finish second in MHSAA Esports Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With multiple state championship appearances since 2019, Pearl High School could be on its way to forming yet another dynasty, this time in the realm of electronic sports. On Tuesday, the Pearl Pirates Esports team finished runner-up in the MHSAA Esports finals. It’s the fifth state...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
air1.com
Full Of Life & Faith: At Age 98, Night Before Passing, He Held A Zoom Book Club With Former Students
He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
WLBT
MEMA: 4 injuries reported, dozens of homes damaged after overnight storms
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four injuries have been reported and multiple homes were damaged after storms ripped through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. According to MEMA, they are still assessing the damage the storms caused and will continue to update their reports. Sixty-one tornado warnings were issued in...
Jackson Academy breaks ground on middle school expansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy broke ground on the expansion project for the middle school. The infrastructure phase, which included reworking on-campus parking and all underground utilities, was completed in November. School leaders hope the expansion will give students more room for extracurricular activities. “This a middle school expansion. It’s going to serve a […]
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
