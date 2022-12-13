VICKSBURG, Miss.—Mississippi State University is expanding its presence in Vicksburg and helping grow the city’s technology and start-up sector. Utilizing $650,000 in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach is establishing an office in Vicksburg at the Sen. Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Information and Technology, commonly known as MCITy. The MSU Office of Technology Management will also have a full-time presence at MCITy as part of a state-funded Mississippi Research Consortium effort to enhance technology transfer efforts and research collaborations with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and other federal partners.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO