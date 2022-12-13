ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCCU faces undefeated Jackson State in Celebration Bowl

The MEAC champion North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) will represent the conference Saturday in the Celebration Bowl against SWAC champion Jackson State (12-0). The game, which kicks off at noon in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, airs on ABC. It's a second straight Celebration Bowl for Jackson State under head coach Deion...
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
T.C. Taylor named head football coach at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – T.C. Taylor has been named the 22nd head coach for the Jackson State football team. Taylor will replace Deion Sanders, who accepted the head coaching job in Colorado. Taylor will take the reins of the program following the conclusion of the Celebration Bowl. He will be formally introduced in January 2023. […]
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Opinion | Colorado Buffaloes Football New Head Coach

Colorado Buffaloes football hired former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Karl Dorrell, CU Buffs former head coach through 2020-2022, was fired during the season because of leading the Buffaloes to a 1-11 record in the Pac-12 during the 2022 season. The hiring of Sanders was a great move for the Buffs especially since he will bring a lot to the Colorado team.
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
MSU expands presence in Vicksburg to support tech, startup economy

VICKSBURG, Miss.—Mississippi State University is expanding its presence in Vicksburg and helping grow the city’s technology and start-up sector. Utilizing $650,000 in funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach is establishing an office in Vicksburg at the Sen. Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Information and Technology, commonly known as MCITy. The MSU Office of Technology Management will also have a full-time presence at MCITy as part of a state-funded Mississippi Research Consortium effort to enhance technology transfer efforts and research collaborations with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and other federal partners.
Pearl Pirates finish second in MHSAA Esports Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With multiple state championship appearances since 2019, Pearl High School could be on its way to forming yet another dynasty, this time in the realm of electronic sports. On Tuesday, the Pearl Pirates Esports team finished runner-up in the MHSAA Esports finals. It’s the fifth state...
Things To Know Thursday, December 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
Full Of Life & Faith: At Age 98, Night Before Passing, He Held A Zoom Book Club With Former Students

He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
MEMA: 4 injuries reported, dozens of homes damaged after overnight storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four injuries have been reported and multiple homes were damaged after storms ripped through the state Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. According to MEMA, they are still assessing the damage the storms caused and will continue to update their reports. Sixty-one tornado warnings were issued in...
Jackson Academy breaks ground on middle school expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Academy broke ground on the expansion project for the middle school. The infrastructure phase, which included reworking on-campus parking and all underground utilities, was completed in November. School leaders hope the expansion will give students more room for extracurricular activities. “This a middle school expansion. It’s going to serve a […]
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
