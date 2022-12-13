ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Robinhood now offering 1% match on IRA savings — what you need to know

By Erin Bendig
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8OYh_0jhBs4Qp00

Saving for retirement can be more difficult than it sounds. But a new program launched by Robinhood gives you another potential way to set aside money for the future.

That's welcome news since it's harder than ever for many people to find ways to build up their savings. According to Morgan Stanley research , 62% of people said they found it difficult to save in the face of high inflation, while almost half of American workers told a Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies survey that they didn’t have enough income to afford to retire. Although many employers match their employees 401k contributions, nearly half of American workers aren’t covered by a retirement plan.

In 2019, almost 57 million Americans resorted to freelance jobs to make ends meet. While many of these jobs let individuals work during the Covid-19 pandemic and put extra cash in their pockets, they typically didn’t offer any employee benefits, including retirement plans. This lack of access to a retirement plan is a huge hurdle for many individuals — a Pew Charitable Trust survey found that three-quarters of people responding take advantage of retirement savings programs when they're offered.

And that's what Robinhood is doing with its new Robinhood Retirement program. The financial services company is offering a 1% match to users who save in an IRA on the platform.

With Robinhood’s IRA plan, you’ll be able to take advantage of retirement benefits outside of the workplace. It’s a great way for gig workers or those with multiple jobs not covered by a company-sponsored retirement plan to receive a match on their savings.

An IRA is a retirement savings account that allows you to save in a tax-advantaged way. Unlike 401(k)s, which are offered through employers, these accounts are set up with a financial institution. There are two main types of IRAs that allow you to save with tax-free growth or on a tax-deferred basis — Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. Traditional IRAs use pre-tax money, meaning you’ll pay taxes on the money when it’s withdrawn from your account. Roth IRAs, on the other hand, offer tax-free withdrawals, because you’ll have to pay taxes on contributions.

This feature is designed to provide long-term retirement savings for users, so in order to keep your match, you’ll need to keep your retirement savings with Robinhood for at least five years. Right now, you can enroll in the waitlist for the program, which offers access on a rolling basis. Full availability is slated for January.

Unfortunately, Robinhood’s match is quite small compared to most retirement matches. The average employer 401(k) match is around 3.5% , with some employers offering rates even higher, such as 6% matches on contributions. While all investments add up over time, this still isn’t a very impressive rate.

However, it is motivating many to save more for retirement. Data shows that if a match is offered, regardless of how much it is, savings and participation in plans goes way up .

To get started, you’ll need to choose between a traditional IRA or Roth IRA, build a custom investing portfolio and make an IRA instant deposit. Sign up for the waitlist and find more information on Robinhood’s website .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Robinhood takes on retirement in search for more growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the company that blazed onto Wall Street after turning millions of novices into investors by making trading fun, is now setting its sights on a more staid corner of the industry: saving for retirement. The company on Tuesday is initiating signups for a retirement program, where customers can sock savings into an Individual Retirement Account, something better known as an IRA. It’s the first such effort for Robinhood, which is trying to recapture some of the high-flying growth that fell off as painful downturns made day-trading of stocks and cryptocurrencies much less fun. Robinhood has often appealed to younger customers, and many of them are working jobs that don’t have access to a traditional 401(k) retirement plan offered by an employer, said Vlad Tenev, Robinhood’s chief executive.
AOL Corp

10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for

A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
KXLY

Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits

Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Entrepreneur

How to Calculate Your Annuity Payments

Annuities provide periodic payments for an agreed-upon period of time, either now or in the future, for the annuitant or beneficiary. You can annuitize the annuity by making monthly, semiannual,...
AOL Corp

Here are the last-minute tax moves you should make before year-end

If you want to lower your taxable income, there's a host of things that you can do before the end of the year. You can start by shoring up your retirement. The benefit of saving through a retirement plan allows you to take the current reduction in taxes and you land the tax-deferred growth inside the plan. The funds are taxed when withdrawn, but the compounding of the tax-deferred rate of return can mean higher balances than taxable accounts with identical investments.
marketplace.org

Troubled trading app Robinhood hopes to lure back users — with retirement accounts

Robinhood, the online trading platform popular among younger stock and crypto traders, said this week that it’s getting into the retirement account business, allowing customers to sign up for individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. This is the same company that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit with the largest...
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate

Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you’ll need in the future — with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy — can be tricky. It can all quickly devolve into a game of guestimation.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy