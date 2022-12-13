BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka passed along some advice to Masataka Yoshida, another Japanese star who came over to play for the Red Sox. “His advice to me: Boston is really cold,” the 29-year-old outfielder said through a translator on Thursday after he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox. “Obviously, you have to bring your jacket.”

