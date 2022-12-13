ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox sign Japanese batting champ Masataka Yoshida

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka passed along some advice to Masataka Yoshida, another Japanese star who came over to play for the Red Sox. “His advice to me: Boston is really cold,” the 29-year-old outfielder said through a translator on Thursday after he signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the Red Sox. “Obviously, you have to bring your jacket.”
Kings sign SoCal native Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season.
