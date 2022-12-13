Read full article on original website
Grocery Outlet (GO) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO seems well-poised for growth, thanks to its unique business model, strength in product offerings and store-growth endeavors. Management is focused on efficient marketing strategies to bolster sales and profitability. GO’s opportunistic purchasing strategy and e-commerce initiatives to deepen customer reach appear encouraging as well. Impressively, the grocery retailer’s shares increased 5.9% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 9% dip.
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24th
The store has long been a neighborhood destination, and is being shuttered due to redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and Patch.com.
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog in the broader economy, the consumer staples giant doesn’t deliver the profound innovations typical of technology startups. Instead, General Mills helps feed the world (usually at breakfast), which isn’t an enticing narrative. Therefore, when institutional investors bid it up, it’s worth investigating why. I am bullish on GIS stock.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Dick's (DKS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Notable Friday Option Activity: DVN, MS, SPG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 45,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
BRP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of BRP Group Inc (Symbol: BRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.82, changing hands as low as $25.80 per share. BRP Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RILY, NUVL, GXO
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals (URI) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $353.51, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment rental...
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $8.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of...
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed the most recent trading day at $345.84, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WEX
In trading on Friday, shares of Wex Inc (Symbol: WEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.92, changing hands as low as $158.77 per share. Wex Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Novartis & Philip Morris
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Novartis AG (NVS) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.55), with the stock changing hands as low as $83.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable...
HealthStream (HSTM) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
HealthStream (HSTM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Zacks.com featured highlights Clearfield, DHT Holdings, AerSale, Leonardo DRS and NOW
Chicago, IL – December 16, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Clearfield, Inc. CLFD, DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT, AerSale Corp. ASLE, Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS and NOW Inc. DNOW. 5 Stocks to Watch Amid Crisis as Analysts Initiate Coverage. Recession fears have been dominating the...
Zacks.com featured highlights lululemon athletica, Wingstop and Caterpillar
Chicago, IL – December 15, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are lululemon athletica LULU, Wingstop WING and Caterpillar CAT. 3 Top Stocks with Solid Earnings Growth to Buy Ahead of 2023. As 2023 approaches, from an investment standpoint, it will be prudent for investors to...
Quanta Services (PWR) Amaze Investors With 14% Dividend Hike
Quanta Services, Inc. PWR announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend payout, enhancing stockholders’ value. This hike is reflective of its confidence in the stability of the base business, long-term prospects and solid financial position. The company boosted its quarterly dividend to 8 cents per share (32 cents...
