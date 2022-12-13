ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Dec. 13?

By Raven Brunner
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

ABC has made it clear that they don’t intend to bring Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes back to Good Morning America’s lunchtime talk show GMA3: What You Need to Know anytime soon, but we’re all still holding out hope, right?

Yesterday, it was reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin still finds their affair to be a “distraction” from the more important, newsy things going on, echoing the comments she made last week, per TMZ, calling their cheating scandal an “internal and external distraction”.

Godwin said, “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being,” reported by The Daily Mail.

Robach and Holmes have been absent from the show since Dec. 5, despite having hosted two broadcasts together, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, after their alleged affair was exposed on Nov. 30. Robach was absent from the Nov. 30 broadcast, along with their third host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

It’s getting hard to keep track, right? That’s why we’re doing it for you.

Yesterday, we saw DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally taking over the helm at GMA3. But who was on today? Keep on reading to find out.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 Today?

We’re sad to report that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not host GMA3 today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVWRd_0jhBraMV00
Photo: Getty Images; Photo Illustration: Dillen Phelps

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names still included in the announcement?

Yes, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ names are still included in GMA3‘s opening narration, which states, “Now, from Times Square, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jen Ashton and What You Need to Know.”

Who is replacing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today?

Once again, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally are taking over for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes today on GMA3. They appeared alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Where are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes?

None of the anchors specified why Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were absent from today’s broadcast. The two replacement hosts were said to just be “filling in” for the two bethroned anchors. Amy and T.J., where are you? The two are still absent from social media, as well.

GMA3: What You Need To Know airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Decider.com

Decider.com

