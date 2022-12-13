LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields grew up as a fan of Michael Vick. He’s closing in on a feat accomplished only by Vick and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Fields needs 95 yards rushing to become the third NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles and their intimidating pass rush on Sunday. The Bears have talked about cutting back on planned running plays by Fields. But he’s always a threat to scramble under pressure. His off-script runs have helped the Bears rank sixth in the NFL in third-down conversion rate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO