Hogs’ Sam Pittman's Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
Bears QB Justin Fields takes aim at 1,000-yard rushing mark
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields grew up as a fan of Michael Vick. He’s closing in on a feat accomplished only by Vick and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Fields needs 95 yards rushing to become the third NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. The Bears face the Philadelphia Eagles and their intimidating pass rush on Sunday. The Bears have talked about cutting back on planned running plays by Fields. But he’s always a threat to scramble under pressure. His off-script runs have helped the Bears rank sixth in the NFL in third-down conversion rate.
Khalil Barnes, Taeshaun Lyons, Randon Fontenette Commit, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Khalil Barnes, Taeshaun Lyons, Randon Fontenette, and more!
