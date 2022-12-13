ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Roofing Company’s Roof Blown Off by Twister

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Grapevine tornado seemed to skip across Tarrant county as it began in North Richland Hills and ended in Grapevine, leaving a swath of homes and businesses with storm damage. The twister appears to have hit Ahlers Roofing & Construction in North Richland Hills, as co-owner Daniel...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plane Crash Reported Near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

A plane crashed Thursday morning in White Settlement near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility, according to police. NBC 5 was told the pilot ejected, though his or her condition is not known. Police told NBC 5 that US Navy Police and Lockheed...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pilot Ejects From F-35B During Failed Vertical Landing at NAS JRB Fort Worth

A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Thursday morning. "We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Lockheed Martin said in a statement. "Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property. Video taken by Kitt Wilder shows the plane hovering before bouncing on the runway....
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth

DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
FORT WORTH, TX

