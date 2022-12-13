Read full article on original website
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Black Woman Killed in Her Home Texas: White Officer ConvictedJoseph GodwinFort Worth, TX
McDonald's Test Restaurant Revolutionizes the Drive Thru and Gives a Glimpse of the Future of Fast FoodTracy StengelWhite Settlement, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
fortworthreport.org
Unexpected rainfall pushes back drought restrictions for 11 North Texas counties
An hour after tornado sightings and severe thunderstorms rocked Tarrant County, Rachel Ickert arrived at the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Dec. 13 meeting with a positive update. “I have great news, actually. It rained,” Ickert, the district’s water resources director, said with a laugh. “We could have done without...
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
Extensive Blue Ridge tornado damage reveals the more-extensive bond of family
BLUE RIDGE, Texas — The tornado that struck Blue Ridge in rural Collin County Tuesday morning damaged or destroyed every building on the properties shared by the Reising-Diehl families along FM 545. But the same tornado also showed how quickly a family like theirs jumps into the act of rescuing each other.
Parts of North Texas under Tornado Watch Tuesday morning, here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of the North Texas region are under a Tornado Watch through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shows most of the northern portion of the region is under the watch. NWS Fort Worth reports conditions are favorable for severe weather including...
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
wbap.com
Roofing Company’s Roof Blown Off by Twister
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Grapevine tornado seemed to skip across Tarrant county as it began in North Richland Hills and ended in Grapevine, leaving a swath of homes and businesses with storm damage. The twister appears to have hit Ahlers Roofing & Construction in North Richland Hills, as co-owner Daniel...
Pilot ejects in jet crash near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, White Settlement police say
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A jet reportedly crashed in White Settlement Thursday morning, police say. The White Settlement Police Department told WFAA that emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:15 a.m. near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base. Police confirmed the pilot of the aircraft...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
WacoTrib.com
Watch Now: Possible tornado touches down near Fort Worth, and more of today's top videos
Residents in the Fort Worth, Texas, area witnessed dark skies and a possible tornado, how the Golden Globes is attempting to make a comeback, and more of today's top videos. (7) updates to this series since Updated 17 hrs ago.
The City of Fort Worth sold the Central Library for $18 million
What's next for the building at 500 W. Third St.?
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plane Crash Reported Near Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base
A plane crashed Thursday morning in White Settlement near the Fort Worth Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and Lockheed Martin facility, according to police. NBC 5 was told the pilot ejected, though his or her condition is not known. Police told NBC 5 that US Navy Police and Lockheed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pilot Ejects From F-35B During Failed Vertical Landing at NAS JRB Fort Worth
A pilot ejected from a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II fighter jet during a failed landing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth Thursday morning. "We are aware of the F-35B crash on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth and understand that the pilot ejected successfully," Lockheed Martin said in a statement. "Safety is our priority, and we will follow appropriate investigation protocol."
fox4news.com
VIDEO: F-35 jet crashes during test flight in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35 jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property. Video taken by Kitt Wilder shows the plane hovering before bouncing on the runway....
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories' Haltom City store relocating to Alliance area of Fort Worth
DFW Truck and Auto Accessories will be moving the Haltom City location to the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) DFW Truck and Auto Accessories is moving into the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The location will be at the intersection of North Freeway and Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth. This will be a relocation of a store in Haltom City. The company started in Arlington in 1978 and has locations in Dallas and Mesquite as well. The website said it has sold more than 150,000 truck covers since opening. An opening date has not been set. 817-222-0800. www.dfwcamper.com/stores/fort-worth.
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
fox4news.com
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
