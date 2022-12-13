ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Shooting involving police takes place on I-76

Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
HUDSON, CO
northfortynews

Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure

On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
WELLINGTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 15, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired

More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
LOUISVILLE, CO
1310kfka.com

Medical episode in courtroom delays verdict in Eaton attempted murder

The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EATON, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives

A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire

One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
ARVADA, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor women wanted for check fraud

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
WINDSOR, CO
