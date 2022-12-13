Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Related
Shooting involving police takes place on I-76
Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police. The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey. When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back. The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
Man accused of stealing vehicle, running from police
The Westminster Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle and running from police on Friday morning.
Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Arrest and Seizure
On December 9, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) arrested a Wellington woman for multiple felony drug allegations and concluded another investigation focused on combating the Fentanyl epidemic and illegal narcotics distribution in the region. Recently, a search warrant was executed in the 3700 block of Wilson Avenue in...
Longmont police report: Dec. 15, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Denver bank robbery suspect still at large, reward offered
Police are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood back on Monday.
1310kfka.com
Police: Suspect died by suicide following chase, shots fired
More details about a police-involved shooting in Weld County are being released. Deputies said a 26-year-old suspect, who led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-76 fired Wednesday, fired shots at Hudson police, who returned fire. But deputies said the suspect apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the man, who was warmed with a rifle, and a woman had been attempting to steal vehicles and force their way into a home, even shooting at a home in Kersey prior to the high-speed chase. No officers were hurt in the incident. The suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
Driver pleads guilty in fatal Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Thornton man agreed to plead guilty to two counts related to a hit-and-run crash in June that resulted in the death of a man who was pushing a bike across an Englewood street. Officers were called to a rollover accident in the 4400 block of...
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
1310kfka.com
Medical episode in courtroom delays verdict in Eaton attempted murder
The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence
A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.
1310kfka.com
Wanted fugitive charged with assaulting Greeley police detectives
A wanted fugitive has been arrested on assault charges after police said he dragged a Greeley detective and nearly ran over another. Police said Donald Turley, who was wanted on several aggravated vehicle theft counts, was spotted and tried to flee detectives in a stolen vehicle on December 2. Both detectives suffered minor injuries. Turley has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He’s being held at the Weld County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
KDVR.com
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
1310kfka.com
Windsor women wanted for check fraud
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
Man arrested after holding child, 2 adults hostage in home
A man is facing multiple charges after barricading and holding a family hostage in a Fort Collins home on Monday.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0