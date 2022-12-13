The verdict in the case of a man accused of driving into a crowd at a Defend the Police rally in Eaton two years ago has been delayed. The Greeley Tribune reports the suspect, Isaiah Cordova, had a medical episode, where he lost consciousness, in the courtroom. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Cordova faces six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and seven counts each of assault and menacing. Cordova’s attorney argues his client lost control of his vehicle after someone at the rally threw a bottle and shattered his mirror, causing him to drive up over the curb and into the crowd. Prosecutors argue Cordova was angry after his car was hit and knowingly drove into the crowd. A verdict in the case will now be heard on December 23. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

EATON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO