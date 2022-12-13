Read full article on original website
Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022
During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
Highly Anticipated Japanese-Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port
Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas
If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
Has Anyone Else Noticed Stray-Looking Dogs Running Around Greater Portland Area?
I had never seen a stray dog in my life until I traveled to Costa Rica. Walking around, it feels like there are more stray dogs there than there are people. I visited a town there once where a bartender had asked if I had met “Tri-pod” yet. I asked who that was and he responded, “you’ll know when you see him.”
This Wells, Maine, Steakhouse Open Only 2 Nights a Week Dubbed the Best in the State
Just imagine how good a restaurant is to be named the best of its kind in an entire state. Now, imagine how amazing it would be for that restaurant to receive that distinction even as a seasonal joint, and when in operation, only open a few days a week. You...
Down East
The New Top of the East Is (Ahem) an Elevated Affair
Could it be that my new favorite cocktail bar in Portland is a chain hotel’s lounge? Those sorts of places are supposed to be for weary business travelers too uninspired to venture elsewhere, and yet the question weighed on me as I sipped a very good old-fashioned — subtle sweetness, restrained bittering, judicious dilution — at Top of the East, in Marriott’s downtown Westin. I tried to talk myself out of it: the vests and bowties on the staff were, perhaps, symptomatic of trying too hard at sophistication, and ouch, 20 bucks is awfully steep for an old-fashioned, even in our inflationary age. But Top of the East is the rare exorbitant cocktail joint that’s probably worth the price of admission, especially on account of the stellar views from 15 stories up.
Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope
There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March
If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
Watch: Keith Carson is Having a Hard Time Without Pat Callaghan Around Anymore
On Friday, long-time news anchor Pat Callaghan delivered his final newscast before retiring from the News Center Maine after 43 years. If you mention the name Pat Callaghan it would be hard to get anyone in Maine to ask, "Who?" He is a legend in the news business, having met...
This Solo Woman-Owned Maine Bakery is So Popular They Sell Out Every Weekend
According to WGME Channel 13, a new bakery has popped up in Brunswick and folks are certainly taking notice. Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie draws you in immediately with the aroma of fresh baked good. This new spot is located in a historical building at 111 Maine St in Downtown Brunswick.
This EPIC Christmas Tree in Westbrook, Maine, Should be in Monument Square
Every year, we get so hyped up over the Monument Square Christmas tree in Portland that we gather in crowds to watch the lights turn on and even set up a camera so we can watch the tree live at any point in time. I don’t entirely understand the tree’s...
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage
PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November. The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead. Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in...
mainebiz.biz
MaineHealth buys Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million
MaineHealth on Thursday announced that it has purchased Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million as a long-term investment in the neighborhood where Maine Medical Center is located. The buyer said it has no plans to develop the property, purchased from the Union Station LMT Partnership, at this time. The...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine
Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
