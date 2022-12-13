ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

92 Moose

Portland, Maine, Boat Parade of Magical Holiday Lights is Back for 2022

During holidays in the spring, summer, and fall, you can almost guarantee that there will be a parade to celebrate the festive occasions. Streets get closed off and people come out in droves, ready to have a good time. But what about winter? There's plenty of reasons to celebrate, but weather makes it tricky to parade in the streets. Instead of the streets, Portland, Maine, plans to take their Christmas parade to the water in a magical Festival of Lights.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Highly Anticipated Japanese-Inspired Restaurant Opening in Portland’s Old Port

Bar Futo, a Japanese-inspired restaurant using binchotan-fired cooking opens Friday, December 16. There are a couple of things you should know. The team behind Bar Futo is Chef-Owner Jordan Rubin and Co-Owner Marisa Lewiecki–the nationally acclaimed team behind Portland's, beloved Mr. Tuna, and Crispy Gai. Bar Futo is located at 425 Fore Street in Portland (where Five Guys was located)
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

The New Top of the East Is (Ahem) an Elevated Affair

Could it be that my new favorite cocktail bar in Portland is a chain hotel’s lounge? Those sorts of places are supposed to be for weary business travelers too uninspired to venture elsewhere, and yet the question weighed on me as I sipped a very good old-fashioned — subtle sweetness, restrained bittering, judicious dilution — at Top of the East, in Marriott’s downtown Westin. I tried to talk myself out of it: the vests and bowties on the staff were, perhaps, symptomatic of trying too hard at sophistication, and ouch, 20 bucks is awfully steep for an old-fashioned, even in our inflationary age. But Top of the East is the rare exorbitant cocktail joint that’s probably worth the price of admission, especially on account of the stellar views from 15 stories up.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Weather Blog: This storm is a coastal tightrope

There aren't many layups when it comes to snowstorms in Maine. There's always something that makes them a little bit challenging. We've been talking about this storm since last Thursday (which I'm sure I'll get no credit for. I'm not bitter. I'm just insecure). But the devil has always been in the details. In this case, the details are where EXACTLY is that rain/snow line.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March

If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

MaineHealth buys Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million

MaineHealth on Thursday announced that it has purchased Portland's Union Station Plaza for $16.8 million as a long-term investment in the neighborhood where Maine Medical Center is located. The buyer said it has no plans to develop the property, purchased from the Union Station LMT Partnership, at this time. The...
PORTLAND, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE

