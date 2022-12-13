ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
WJLA

Former DC Corrections officer charged for assaulting an inmate

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. corrections officer Marcus Bias has been charged with a Federal Civil Rights Violation after assaulting a handcuffed inmate. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C., in June of 2019 Bias pushed the victim's head into a metal doorframe and injured him while escorting him through the D.C. Department of Corrections.
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
The Independent

‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt

Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
WOWT

Nebraska inmates facing charges of abusing fellow inmate

The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but it stops short of expelling them. The parents are still in the hospital, and family and friends are caring for their children. The house wasn't insured. Emily's Friday evening forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Foggy Saturday AM before...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watchdog Finds ‘Serious’ Failures With Whitey Bulger’s Prison Transfer Before His Murder

A new report released Wednesday from the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General found the Bureau of Prison made “serious” failures during the prison transfer of infamous Massachusetts mobster James “Whitey” Bulger. The notorious mob boss was murdered while incarcerated in 2018, just 12 hours after his transfer to “Misery Mountain” or Hazelton Penitentiary in West Virginia. Bulger, who was 89 years old and in a wheelchair at the time, was immediately thrown in with the high-security prison’s general population—even though he was an FBI informant, according to ABC News. Three incarcerated people were charged in connection with the murder and still awaiting trial. The DOJ’s watchdog said in the report that it didn’t uncover any evidence that BOP officials had “malicious intent” in the transfer but found many failures throughout the process and questioned why the transfer went through. “In our view, no BOP inmate’s transfer, whether they are a notorious offender or a non-violent offender, should be handled like Bulger’s transfer was handled in this instance," Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement with the report’s release.Read it at ABC News
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks

The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it.Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, was sent to restore order and trust at a women’s prison wracked by a deplorable scandal. Instead, workers say, he left the federal lockup in Dublin, California, even more broken.Staff saw Hinkle as a bully and regarded his presence there — just after allegations that the previous warden and other employees sexually assaulted inmates — as hypocrisy from an...
DUBLIN, CA
The Center Square

Three Wolverine Watchmen sentenced for Whitmer kidnap plot

(The Center Square) – Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced to a minimum of between seven and 12 years in prison for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico appeared before Judge Thomas Wilson of the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County, and each was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Morrison was convicted of gang membership, which carries a...
MICHIGAN STATE

