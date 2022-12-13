This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year , and what better way to celebrate than stepping into a magical winter wonderland with your family and friends?

Travel + Leisure search around the country to find the most beautiful Christmas displays lighting up the skies just in time for the holidays, compiling a list of the best holiday light display in each state, from "a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle [to] a drive-through LED extravaganza."

So what is the best Christmas light display in Tennessee ?

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort

The annual display at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville draws in thousands of visitors each year hoping to see the dazzling lights twinkling in Music City. There is also plenty of fun to be had, including bumper cars on ice and a 9,000-square-foot outdoor skating rink waiting for you to show off your skills. The nearby ICE! experience also offers visitors a chance to chill out while viewing impressive ice sculptures of their favorite holiday characters.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best light display in the state:

"Home to the original Country Christmas, Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort has evolved from a simple Christmas light display to a veritable winter wonderland. At the holiday-light-laden resort, you'll experience holiday themed activities, shows, and events — and of course, a visit with Santa."

