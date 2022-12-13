ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

WEHT/WTVW

VCSO Deputies respond to fatal single vehicle crash

VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road in Vanderburgh County on Thursday morning. VCSO said a Dodge Challenger was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash

Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road. At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

One person killed in Thursday morning Vanderburgh County crash

Authorities were at the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Old Princeton Road and Hilltop Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. First responders say they found a Dodge...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby. According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dubois County woman charged with felony DUI after fatal crash, police say

A 20-year-old woman is facing a felony DUI charge after hitting and killing a woman with her car early Thursday morning, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the Denny's restaurant on Newton Street. According to JPD, officers responded to the area for a report of a woman being hit by a vehicle.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home

Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

19-year-old arrested in connection to woman's fatal overdose in Evansville

A 19-year-old is behind bars in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Evansville. Records show 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. An affidavit obtained by 44News shows that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family

Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two arrested after fentanyl dealing investigation in Evansville

Two people are being charged in a fentanyl dealing investigation out of Evansville. Police say they went to a home on South Bedford Avenue just off of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday to investigate 23-year-old Dalonzio Ricketts for dealing fentanyl pills out of the home. Detectives say they saw Rickets and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

