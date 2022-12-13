Read full article on original website
Related
VCSO Deputies respond to fatal single vehicle crash
VANDERBURGH, CO. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road in Vanderburgh County on Thursday morning. VCSO said a Dodge Challenger was upside down in a ditch and partially underwater. Investigators say the Challenger was heading south on Old Princeton when it hit a […]
wevv.com
Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash
Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road. At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
ISP release update on State Road 64 crash that killed two
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post have released an update on the fatal State Road 64 crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter and left two others injured.
wevv.com
One person killed in Thursday morning Vanderburgh County crash
Authorities were at the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday morning in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of Old Princeton Road and Hilltop Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. First responders say they found a Dodge...
wevv.com
Memorial Service held on the 45th Anniversary of the tragic plane crash
45 years ago, a plane tragically crashed carrying 29 lives including the University of Evansville Men's basketball team, supporters and flight crew. Today, UE held a memorial service in honor of the anniversary. Tags. Indiana. UE honors those who died in the tragic plane crash 45 years ago. 45 years...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville mom facing neglect charges after head injury found on baby
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing neglect of a dependent charges after police say doctor’s discovered a head injury on her baby. According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2022 27-year-old Kaelyn James called 911 for medical assistance for her baby who was having a seizure. AMR arrived on scene and took the baby to the hospital. At the hospital, officials say the baby was given an EEG, which James thought was causing another seizure. James accused the hospital of “putting chemicals in his brain”, and tried to take off the EEG leads.
wevv.com
Funds being raised for German Township Fire Dept. Division Chief who lost home in fire
An official with the German Township Fire Department in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, lost his home in a Thursday morning fire. As 44News previously reported, the fire broke out at a home on St. Wendel Road near Hillview Drive before 9 a.m. Thursday. An update from the German Township Fire Department,...
wevv.com
Dubois County woman charged with felony DUI after fatal crash, police say
A 20-year-old woman is facing a felony DUI charge after hitting and killing a woman with her car early Thursday morning, according to police. The Jasper Police Department says it happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday near the Denny's restaurant on Newton Street. According to JPD, officers responded to the area for a report of a woman being hit by a vehicle.
wevv.com
Victims of the 1977 University of Evansville plane crash being honored in two locations Tuesday
Today marks the 45th anniversary of the deadly plane crash, that claimed 29 lives of Aces Basketball players, and community members. The University of Evansville will host a memorial to honor those who died on the night of December 17th 1977. The public is invited to attend two emotional services.
Traffic Alert: Disabled train blocking SR 54 in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 3 p.m. Sullivan County Dispatch reports the train has been moved from the area and the crossing has been reopened. A local sheriff is alerting drivers in the Sullivan area that the railroad crossing on SR 54 has been shut down due to a disabled train. According to […]
wevv.com
Fire breaks out at Vanderburgh County home
Officials are at the scene of a Thursday morning house fire in Vanderburgh County. Around 8:40 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that its deputies were helping the German Township Fire Department at the scene of the fire. The fire broke out at a home in the northwestern area...
Drunk driver on Highway 41 causes 3 vehicle-crash
Henderson Dispatch confirmed there was a car accident on Thursday night. Reports say the accident was a three-car accident on the clover leaf between Kimsey overpass and the exit for 60.
WTHI
Greene County man accused of child molestation is pleading guilty to a lesser charge
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details in a Greene county child molestation case. We first told you about Mark Taylor, 62, from Linton in August when he was arrested. Now, Taylor is pleading guilty to a lesser charge. He was originally charged with child molestation. A negotiated...
14news.com
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving two cars in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash in Henderson on Thursday night. It happened on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 41 between exits 14 and 15. Officials say crews were sent after the call came in around 5:50 p.m. Our crew on scene saw...
14news.com
Traffic alert: Crews called to several crashes in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to some crashes Wednesday evening in Vanderburgh County, and at least two were reported to have injuries. They were on northbound 41 at St. George and on the Lloyd Expressway at Fielding Road. When we arrived to the crash on 41,...
wevv.com
19-year-old arrested in connection to woman's fatal overdose in Evansville
A 19-year-old is behind bars in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Evansville. Records show 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. An affidavit obtained by 44News shows that...
wevv.com
Dubois County students getting new shoes through 'Kicks for Kids' program
Many students in Dubois County, Indiana, will benefit ahead of Christmas thanks to a community program. Starting Tuesday, students in the county in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will start to receive brand new pairs of shoes through the "Kicks for Kids" program. The shoes are being provided through a...
wevv.com
Owensboro Heath providing free admission to 'Christmas at Panther Creek' on Thursday
If you've been wanting to check out the holiday light displays at "Christmas at Panther Creek" in Owensboro, Kentucky, Thursday night may be a good chance to do so. That's because Owensboro Health will be covering the cost of admissions for Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, Dec. 15. The...
Princess Gemma Has Been at an Evansville Shelter for Almost 5 Years – Needs a Christmas Miracle Family
Gemma is an 11-year-old Cane Corso mix female. She is a solid 90 pounds, but there is no body shaming at ITV. In her time with ITV, Gemma has come to rule the roost and our hearts. She is MUCH loved and is generally known as "Princess Gemma." Gemma is a celebrity here at ITV. She gets plush accommodations in her kennel with extra pillows and frequently lounges in the office or roams the front during off hours.
wevv.com
Two arrested after fentanyl dealing investigation in Evansville
Two people are being charged in a fentanyl dealing investigation out of Evansville. Police say they went to a home on South Bedford Avenue just off of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday to investigate 23-year-old Dalonzio Ricketts for dealing fentanyl pills out of the home. Detectives say they saw Rickets and...
Comments / 0