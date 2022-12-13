Read full article on original website
Shameful! People who abuse the Elderly, Children, People with disabilities, or who can't defend themselves, or are mean to the homeless & hungry and Animals need to pay! Talk about Big Bullies! That's all People are that hurt the innocent and inflict hurt & pain of any kind.
she needs to be fired! Number one reason I didn't put my husband in a nursing home. My neighbor said she was in a nursing home for one day and she called her daughter to come take her home.She said they put her in bed and forgot her.😡
she needs to held for more than that. what gives anyone the right to harm a elder. that's a shame poor resident
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Career Path Leads to Jail Again
(Michigan City, IN) - A Michigan City woman appears to have made stealing a career judging from her past convictions and current allegations of theft. Bambi Glancy, 39, was arrested on December 9th. According to court documents, Glancy was in a self-check-out lane at Walmart in Michigan City. Police said she was caught scanning and paying for some of the merchandise in her shopping cart but failing to follow suit with the other items.
hometownnewsnow.com
Oxygen Mask Part of Latest Meth Bust
(La Porte County, IN) - There appears to be no end to a rash of methamphetamine arrests. Christopher Adams, 50, of Michigan City, and Tiffany Ransom, 34, of La Porte were stopped by the authorities in a vehicle with expired plates last week in the area of U.S. 20 and State Road 39, according to La Porte County Police.
abc57.com
Man accused of possessing 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl, 2 milligrams the lethal dose
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A man was arrested after he was found with 30,000 milligrams of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to the South Bend Police Department. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose for most people. At 7:45 p.m., an officer...
hometownnewsnow.com
Help Sought with Person of Interest
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a female for an ongoing investigation. More specifics about the case and why she might be involved were not given but anyone recognizing this person is asked to contact the department. The department can be...
max983.net
Marshall County Police Department Arrests Several People in Separate Investigations
Several people were arrested Tuesday, December 13 in different investigations conducted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Jaidlynn Larimore, 28, of Plymouth was arrested on an outstanding warrant for resisting law enforcement. Later in the day, a K9-assisted officer located and arrested 25-year-old Jacob Rachiele of Plymouth on two...
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Woman charged in 2020 murder of Harvey mother
A woman has been charged in the 2020 murder of a mother in south suburban Harvey, police said Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 16, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for Aggravated Battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for a Probation Violation for the original conviction of...
11 years after controversial release from jail, suspect back in custody for allegedly dragging and killing man while driving drunk
Eleven years after he became a flashpoint for Cook County’s immigration policies, Saul Chavez has been extradited from Mexico to face charges that he struck and killed a man while driving drunk, dragging him nearly 300 feet.
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Arrests Piling Up
(La Porte, IN) - Another methamphetamine-related arrest in what seems to be an epidemic has been made locally. Brook Scales, 29, was still being held today in the La Porte County Jail after being taken into custody on December 6th. According to police, officers in La Porte responded to the...
WNDU
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A New Buffalo man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched around 1:05 p.m. to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street. The...
cwbchicago.com
Initially charged with misdemeanors, driver in fatal Edgewater crash now faces reckless homicide allegations
Chicago — When a 20-year-old Indiana man died in a high-speed car crash in Edgewater this summer, Chicago police only charged his driver with misdemeanors. That changed on Wednesday when prosecutors filed reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in the case. “I’m not sure why it would have been...
14-year-old faces felony charges for bringing gun to school
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing felony charges for being armed with a firearm on school property. The boy is facing one felony count of UUW Weapon, possession of carry and concealed weapon on school property and another felony count of threat to school building and people. He will also be facing a citation […]
2 men held without bail in DuPage County for allegedly robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago and 18-year-old Jarquez Jones of Maywood are accused of robbing a woman’s purse at gunpoint Dec. 5 at a Walmart in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase into Chicago.
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
WTHI
Indiana boy, 15, charged as adult in woman's fatal shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana boy who was 14 when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman inside a home will be charged as an adult in the shooting. Tuesday's ruling by a St. Joseph County magistrate found...
WGNtv.com
Police: Northbrook bank robbed by 3 at gunpoint
NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Northbrook on Thursday morning. Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, on the report of a bank robbery. Authorities said three males entered the bank and demanded...
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
CHICAGO - Two more members of an armed robbery crew were ordered held without bail Thursday after they were arrested when a police chase ended in a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood. A total of four men — ages 19 to 21 — have now been denied bail after...
Parolee ‘brutally, coldly’ shot 4 people at Portage Park bar: prosecutors
Samuel Parsons-Salas “brutally, coldly” shot four people at a birthday party at a Portage Park bar last weekend, standing over some of them as they lay wounded and shooting them in the head, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
