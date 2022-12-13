Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shapedRoger MarshNew Lenox, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Did You Know Illinois Is Infamous For Three Weird Christmas Traditions?
When it comes to odd holiday traditions, Illinois is closely linked to three of the weirdest ones. During the holiday season, most families have a whole set of traditions they do each year and many of them may be the same as our neighbors and friends, while others may be vastly different.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Here’s Your WEEKEND+ for 12/15 to 12/21
From Suburban Family Magazine: WEEKEND+ for Thursday 12/15 to Wednesday 12/21. THIS WEEK: Holiday Happenings | Holiday On Stage Performances | Holiday Family Fun Guide | Fitness Events | Chicagoland Events | Senior Focus | Dining Out. The Official “Holiday Family Fun Guide”. (For this week…12/15 to 12/21)
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
For Sale: The Real Gem of this Retro Indiana Home Is The Basement
I'm a sucker for a good Mid-century Modern home listing and even though the Zillow listing states this property wasn't built until 1979, it's obvious the original owners of this retro-looking home were influenced by the popular American design movement. Nestled between the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the hustle...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
959theriver.com
Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022
This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
WSPY NEWS
“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store
Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
sequoitmedia.com
Coming soon to a lake near you
Like many midwest towns, Antioch Ill. is surrounded by forests and lakes which house a clutter of wildlife and are put at risk by invasive species. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, an invasive species is one that is not native to a particular area and that does or likely will cause damage to the environment. The invasive species in Illinois jeopardize native species to the point of extinction, therefore as Illinoians, it is our collective responsibility to protect the native wildlife of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday season
The specialty store will reopen in the future as a regular coffee shop. (CHICAGO) Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve opened in 2021 to fanfare at the time of being one of only four Reserve locations in the world.
