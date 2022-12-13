ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Here’s Your WEEKEND+ for 12/15 to 12/21

From Suburban Family Magazine: WEEKEND+ for Thursday 12/15 to Wednesday 12/21. THIS WEEK: Holiday Happenings | Holiday On Stage Performances | Holiday Family Fun Guide | Fitness Events | Chicagoland Events | Senior Focus | Dining Out. The Official “Holiday Family Fun Guide”. (For this week…12/15 to 12/21)
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022

This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

“Up in Smoke,” Oswego Village Board selects cannabis retail store

Two companies, pitting Southern California against Illinois, all for a piece of the retail cannabis market pushed the Oswego Village Board for a decision Tuesday. One would be selected for two different Route 30 locations because of Illinois law that requires the two stores to be 1,500 feet apart, falling short by 300 feet.
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's planning dept. approves $1.7B casino and entertainment complex

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago cleared another hurdle for plans toward a new casino and entertainment complex in West Town. The Chicago Department of Planning and Development approved plans for the $1.7 billion entertainment complex earlier Monday afternoon. The first phase of the plan will include the casino, a 500-room hotel, nearly a dozen restaurants, an event center and a new theater.But the casino board was met with criticism when it came to guaranteeing job security. "As you know the other neighborhood aldermen do not support this. I stood up and supported this, and one of the assurances I got out of this was that people in our community are going to be able to work," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett. "In supporting this, I potentially put my election in jeopardy."The zoning committee is expected to approve the plans Tuesday. Bally's is still awaiting license approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.   
CHICAGO, IL
sequoitmedia.com

Coming soon to a lake near you

Like many midwest towns, Antioch Ill. is surrounded by forests and lakes which house a clutter of wildlife and are put at risk by invasive species. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, an invasive species is one that is not native to a particular area and that does or likely will cause damage to the environment. The invasive species in Illinois jeopardize native species to the point of extinction, therefore as Illinoians, it is our collective responsibility to protect the native wildlife of Illinois.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
TINLEY PARK, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL

