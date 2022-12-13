Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was shot Thursday night at a Dothan apartment community in what appears to be an attempted murder case. The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest. His condition...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting
Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
wtvy.com
1 killed in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
wtvy.com
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
wdhn.com
Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run
DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
selmasun.com
Montgomery police seeking suspects of assault, discharging firearm into vehicle
The Montgomery Police Department is seeking three suspects of first degree assault and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. The incident occurred on Nov. 17 at the 2600 block of Zelda Road in Montgomery. A camera captured a picture of the suspects at the time. Anyone with information is encouraged...
wtvy.com
South Dale EMS sued by state labor officials but in wrong county
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees. The suit asks for a court order demanding that the EMS service submit proof of verifiable...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Gunshots were reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Suspicious letter contained cellulose powder, deemed harmless
The Alabama Department of Corrections said the suspicious letter that was received Tuesday morning at the Criminal Justice Division downtown contained cellulose powder. Cellulose power is considered harmless as it is used in food products and is the form for anti-caking applications. ADOC says the department followed safety protocol and...
wdhn.com
Lawsuit filed against South Dale County EMS
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against South Dale County EMS, claiming the emergency service failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance for its employees. According to the lawsuit filed on December 14, South Dale County EMS is required to secure insurance coverage...
Judge denies taking accused Kamarie Holland killer off suicide watch
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for ten of the twelve months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
Florida police chase ends in south Alabama
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
Greenville Advocate
Georgiana Police promise stricter leash law enforcement
The Town of Georgiana Police Department announced Dec. 7 in a social media post officers will begin enforcing the town’s leash law. According to the ordinance, dogs must be contained on their owner’s property or held by a leash. Owners found in violation of the ordinance may now receive a citation for the violation.
WTVM
Family speaks out on struggles after Westrock Paper Mill lockout in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The labor dispute at the Russell County WestRock Paper Mill continues - it’s been over two months since union workers were locked out. That means no paycheck at all, making it difficult especially during the holiday season. Tears from a man who says he...
wdhn.com
1985 murder conviction upheld in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced the Alabama Court of Criminal appeals upheld the conviction of Charles McCrory for a 1985 murder. Charles McCrory, 64, of Andalusia was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court on November 1, 1985, for the murder of his...
wtvy.com
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long. A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Wetumpka cat ladies were convicted, but the city will pay the price
Rest easy, Wetumpka, the cat ladies have been brought to justice. Mary Alston, 61, and 85-year-old Beverly Roberts – two hardened and desperate criminals – were convicted Wednesday in Wetumpka municipal court by Judge Jeff Courtney, who found the pair guilty on four charges of trespassing, interfering with governmental operations and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
wdhn.com
Police looking for suspects in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots fired call at Release Lounge. According to the EPD, multiple shots were fired in the parking...
wdhn.com
Click it or Ticket: ALEA reminds people of a simple rule; following recent deadly crashes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 557 traffic fatalities have been reported throughout the state of Alabama and 245 of them weren’t wearing a seatbelt. On December 4th, Deanthony Young was driving his car in Coffee County and collided with a truck. Young according to troopers was not wearing a...
