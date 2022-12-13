ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was shot Thursday night at a Dothan apartment community in what appears to be an attempted murder case. The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest. His condition...
DOTHAN, AL
Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Traction Ave. Double Shooting

Montgomery Police have arrested a man in connection with a Wednesday double shooting that sent two people to the hospital with life threatening injuries. MPD charged Christopher Washington, 43, with first degree Robbery and first degree Assault that occurred on December 14, 2022, at about 1:20 p.m., in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue.
MONTGOMERY, AL
1 killed in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Dothan, according to Dothan Police Department (DPD). The shooting happened at Alexander Court, a residential neighborhood on the east side of Dothan. DPD says the victim is 21-year-old Alfonso Morrissette, of Dothan. “The victim was in...
DOTHAN, AL
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Daleville shooting suspect arrested after nearly two months on the run

DALEVILLE, Ala (WDHN)—The suspect in the Honeysuckle Road shooting has been arrested in Houston County. On December 12, Devin Beach, of Daleville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for assault in the first degree. According to a release from the Daleville Department of Public Safety, in October 2022, officers...
DALEVILLE, AL
South Dale EMS sued by state labor officials but in wrong county

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees. The suit asks for a court order demanding that the EMS service submit proof of verifiable...
DALE COUNTY, AL
UPDATE: Suspicious letter contained cellulose powder, deemed harmless

The Alabama Department of Corrections said the suspicious letter that was received Tuesday morning at the Criminal Justice Division downtown contained cellulose powder. Cellulose power is considered harmless as it is used in food products and is the form for anti-caking applications. ADOC says the department followed safety protocol and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Lawsuit filed against South Dale County EMS

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against South Dale County EMS, claiming the emergency service failed to provide workman’s compensation insurance for its employees. According to the lawsuit filed on December 14, South Dale County EMS is required to secure insurance coverage...
DALE COUNTY, AL
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Florida police chase ends in south Alabama

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Georgiana Police promise stricter leash law enforcement

The Town of Georgiana Police Department announced Dec. 7 in a social media post officers will begin enforcing the town’s leash law. According to the ordinance, dogs must be contained on their owner’s property or held by a leash. Owners found in violation of the ordinance may now receive a citation for the violation.
GEORGIANA, AL
1985 murder conviction upheld in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Attorney General’s office announced the Alabama Court of Criminal appeals upheld the conviction of Charles McCrory for a 1985 murder. Charles McCrory, 64, of Andalusia was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court on November 1, 1985, for the murder of his...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Opinion | Wetumpka cat ladies were convicted, but the city will pay the price

Rest easy, Wetumpka, the cat ladies have been brought to justice. Mary Alston, 61, and 85-year-old Beverly Roberts – two hardened and desperate criminals – were convicted Wednesday in Wetumpka municipal court by Judge Jeff Courtney, who found the pair guilty on four charges of trespassing, interfering with governmental operations and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
WETUMPKA, AL
Police looking for suspects in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots fired call at Release Lounge. According to the EPD, multiple shots were fired in the parking...
ENTERPRISE, AL

