Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after she refused to sack more employees. He had previously begged her not to resign.
Elon Musk begged Twitter's head of sales, Robin Wheeler, not to resign but then sacked her anyway after she refused to fire more employees.
Elon Musk's latest update to Twitter verification says that figures like Obama, Trump, and even Musk himself 'may not be notable'
Clicking a user's blue tick used to display a message saying the account was "notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Elon Musk posts pictures of his 2-year-old son, X, visiting Twitter HQ — including one with his own employee badge
Elon Musk has been spending a lot of time at Twitter in recent weeks and is reportedly having a private bedroom made at the headquarters.
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
A Twitter executive who left the company when Elon Musk took over has returned to lead its trust and safety team, reports say
Twitter's head of trust and safety Yoel Roth quit last week. Ella Irwin, who left in the first days of Musk's tenure, returns to take the position.
Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Musk's Twitter bombshells keep coming. Social media company was giant conservative censorship machine
The second installment of the so-called 'Twitter Files' dropped on Thursday evening. Leaders at the tech company didn't engage in content moderation they practiced content obliviation.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Elon Musk says Twitter is preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles
Users have often complained that inactive accounts come with desirable handles, or user names, that were snared in the early days of Twitter.
Elon Musk said he's 'open' to buying publishing platform Substack after a Twitter user said it would give him control of the 'narrative layer' of the internet
Elon Musk agreed with a tweet saying that Twitter gives him control over "information" whilst buying Substack would help control "the narrative."
Elon Musk is bringing in new faces for Twitter 2.0 — including his cousins and Bari Weiss
Elon Musk has brought in two of his cousins, enthusiastic new "interns," and a conservative commentator to staff his new, "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
Elon Musk and Facebook's former chief security officer got into it on Twitter over the release of the 'Twitter Files Part 2'
Musk told former Facebook security chief, Alex Stamos, that he operates "a propaganda platform," while the two went back and forth on Twitter.
NBC News reporter Ben Collins repeatedly attacks, ridicules Elon Musk while covering Twitter owner
Ben Collins openly detests Elon Musk and his handling of Twitter, raising questions about whether the NBC reporter can impartially cover the topic.
Comments / 0