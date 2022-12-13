Read full article on original website
Free Carriage Rides to Celebrate the Season in Loveland December 17
The city known for celebrating Valentine's Day to the "hilt," also has a great time celebrating Christmas. As the "Big Guy" prepares for his trip, you can take a little trip, yourself. Christmas in Colorado would not really be complete without a carriage ride, Luckily, after having been postponed, the...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Crisp & Green Opening a Second Fort Collins Location
The Crisp & Green franchise, a fast casual eatery featuring healthy, chef-crafted fare, is set to open its fourth Colorado location in Fort Collins later this winter.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
Downtown Loveland Hosting Festive ‘Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl’ on December 15
As Christmas 2023 draws closer and closer, more and more holiday happenings are taking place, including in Downtown Loveland. For four hours, the streets of Downtown will be bustling with ugly sweaters and fun. The weather should be perfect for a night in Loveland of donning the ugliest Christmas sweater...
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
auroratv.org
Aurora Now December 14, 2022
It’s the city of Aurora’s newest and largest rec center, and it opens next month. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse features an indoor pool and water slide, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and even an elevated track that rises and falls. AuroraTV gives you a sneak peek inside. Also on this week’s show, Aurora is home to a holiday light display you might just be able to see from space, and the reason it’s so bright will warm your heart. City Council chooses a new mayor pro-tem; APD’s Long Blue Line returns to Children’s Hospital Colorado; and On Havana Street hosts a holiday drive-in movie. Those stories and so much more this week on Aurora Now.
Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute
By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss. Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton. Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
lyonsrecorder.org
Fire in downtown Lyons, 4th and Main, 12/15/22
The stores located on the corner of 4th and Main in downtown Lyons caught fire Friday, December 15, 2022, approximately 11 a.m. Main Street was closed and Broadway was open, and High Street was closed during the school hours. The Lyons Fire Protection District attended the fire, and was joined by several other Districts. An ambulance took one person to the hospital alledgedly for smoke inhalation. No injuries. No cause determined yet.
10-cent plastic bag fee goes statewide soon
Those who live in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins are no strangers to this fee, but other municipalities should prepare to bring their own bags starting on Jan. 1.
What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?
Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place
Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines
As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
Colorado Starbucks workers hit picket line in solidarity with stores across US
GREELEY, Colo. — Workers at Greeley Starbucks are joining other workers from across the country for a three-day strike in protest of what they believe are unfair labor practices by the coffee giant. Employees of the store 11th Avenue announced their intent to strike to management Friday morning, according...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado
A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
