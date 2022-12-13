ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

LOVELAND, CO
auroratv.org

Aurora Now December 14, 2022

It’s the city of Aurora’s newest and largest rec center, and it opens next month. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse features an indoor pool and water slide, state-of-the-art fitness equipment and even an elevated track that rises and falls. AuroraTV gives you a sneak peek inside. Also on this week’s show, Aurora is home to a holiday light display you might just be able to see from space, and the reason it’s so bright will warm your heart. City Council chooses a new mayor pro-tem; APD’s Long Blue Line returns to Children’s Hospital Colorado; and On Havana Street hosts a holiday drive-in movie. Those stories and so much more this week on Aurora Now.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute

By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss.  Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton.  Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
THORNTON, CO
lyonsrecorder.org

Fire in downtown Lyons, 4th and Main, 12/15/22

The stores located on the corner of 4th and Main in downtown Lyons caught fire Friday, December 15, 2022, approximately 11 a.m. Main Street was closed and Broadway was open, and High Street was closed during the school hours. The Lyons Fire Protection District attended the fire, and was joined by several other Districts. An ambulance took one person to the hospital alledgedly for smoke inhalation. No injuries. No cause determined yet.
LYONS, CO
99.9 The Point

What Are These Magical Things Over Boulder?

Contrail shadows, sundogs, and watermelon snow are just a few examples of unique weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever seen rainbow clouds in the sky above?. This kind of magical-looking cloud appeared over Boulder last week, resulting in a beautiful afternoon sky for those...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

One Pizza Joint in Windsor Closes; New Pizza Joint in Its Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, a fairly popular pizza spot in Windsor has disappeared, only to suddenly be replaced by a different pizza proprietor. You get word that there's a new pizza joint in town and you rush out to get photos of the place. When you arrive at their location, you find that they've taken over a place that you didn't even know was closed. It can be very confusing.
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
