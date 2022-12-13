ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines

By FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jhBmlSv00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines .

The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, gave no specifics on what wrongdoing the panel would investigate, but suggested it would be in part aimed to jog loose more information from pharmaceutical companies about the vaccines and potential side effects.

He made the announcement following a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and a panel of scientists and physicians.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

Vaccine studies funded by pharmaceutical companies that developed COVID-19 vaccines have been published in peer-reviewed journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, and government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.

The grand jury request, released later Tuesday, argues that pharmaceutical companies had a financial interest in creating a climate in which people believed that getting a coronavirus vaccine would ensure they couldn’t spread the virus to others.

It seeks a grand jury to investigate, among other things, whether any deceitful information was disseminated about “vaccines purported to prevent COVID-19 infection, symptoms, and transmission.”

Statewide grand juries, usually comprised of 18 people, can investigate criminal activity and issue indictments but also examine systemic problems in Florida and make recommendations. Recent panels have tackled immigration issues and school safety.

DeSantis noted that Florida recently “got $3.2 billion through legal action against those responsible for the opioid crisis. So, it’s not like this is something that’s unprecedented.” That money came largely through lawsuits, and settlements with drugmakers, retailers and distributors.

DeSantis said he expects to get approval from the Supreme Court for the statewide grand jury to be empaneled, likely in the Tampa Bay area.

“That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced that he is creating an entity called the “Public Health Integrity Committee,” which will include many of the physicians and scientists who participated in Tuesday's roundtable. The group includes prominent opponents of lockdowns, federal vaccine mandates, and child vaccinations.

He said that over the course of the pandemic some people have lost faith in public health institutions, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor has frequently spoken out against CDC directives, including mask and vaccine mandates, and filed lawsuits to stop many from taking effect in Florida.

Additionally, the governor announced that Ladapo will conduct research through the University of Florida to ”assess sudden deaths of individuals in good health who received a COVID-19 vaccine.” In addition, he said that the Florida Department of Health will use disease surveillance and vital statistics to assess such deaths.

———

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson contributed from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public – particularly Hispanic voters – strongly oppose that measure. The proposal is known […] The post Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers. 
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet

For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Biden Administration Approves Additional Disaster Relief for Floridians Affected by Hurricane Nicole

Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself over 18 pounds of meth

TAMPA, Fla. — A man from Florida has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for shipping himself more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine, officials say. Jason Ryan Hardy, 40, has been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Hardy pleaded guilty back on January 11, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Attorney General sues MV Realty company after I-Team investigation

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Florida-based MV Realty. The lawsuit claims the company uses unfair and deceptive tactics.The complaint alleges MV Realty deceived homeowners into entering "abusive contracts." It also claims the business model and agreement terms "are unconscionable targeting elderly and financially vulnerable homeowners who are short on cash."The WBZ I-Team first told you about MV Realty back in February when Rutland homeowner Crystal Doe told us she had to pay two real estate commissions because she unknowingly signed a contract called a homeowner benefit agreement with MV Realty to sell her home....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis acolyte, GOP donor found dead amid 'active investigation' by law enforcement

A locally well-known Florida GOP donor and ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was discovered dead in his car Thursday evening. Businessman Kent Stermon had been under “active investigation” by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office several weeks before his death, according to authorities. He was 50 years old at the time, and police say they do not believe foul play led to his death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

There Was Cheating in 2020 in Florida According to a Report by watchdog 'Integrity Florida.'

Known as ‘Ghost Candidates’, some Republicans have been accused of and charged with bribing unaffiliated candidates to siphon votes away from Democrats in tight races. The next time you hear someone tell you the 2020 election was stolen you can agree, at least in part. Republicans in Florida have been charged with felony campaign charges for their part in a bribery scheme meant to confuse voters into voting for the wrong person.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
ABC News

ABC News

946K+
Followers
199K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy