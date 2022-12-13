Larsa Pippen Joined By Marcus Jordan On 'WWHL' As She Addresses What Ex-Husband Scottie Thinks About Their Rumored Romance

MEGA; KAT / MEGA

Larsa Pippen was sitting just a few feet away from Michael Jordan 's son Marcus as she addressed rumors about their relationship on Watch What Happens Live .

The Real Housewives Of Miami star played coy while catching up with host Andy Cohen , who mentioned how their friendship has generated a lot of buzz online before putting her in the hot seat about what ex-husband Scottie Pippen thinks.

"I don't know," Larsa said, claiming it's never been brought up. "I think a lot of people think that our families are really close and intertwined and they really weren't. I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met them like a couple years ago."

"We're friends," she doubled down. Andy then asked if there were any "benefits," to which she scoffed and dodged replying as Marcus sat in the audience.

The duo was previously heckled while attending a Chargers game. A clip that made its rounds online showed one astonished fan confronting them, stating, "Hey Larsa, that's what you're doing? You're with the boy, Mike's son? You a cold motherf-----, ain't you?"

Michael and Scottie both played for Chicago Bulls for several years, but their once-tight bond has seemingly deteriorated since then.

Scottie expressed his dislike with Jordan's The Last Dance docuseries, claiming it didn't feature enough of their teammates and seemed to be "more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified."

As for Larsa and Scottie, they tied the knot in 1997, parted ways in 2015, reunited in 2017, separated in 2018, and divorced in December 2021. The exes now share 50-50 custody of their younger kids and reportedly still have an amicable post-breakup relationship.

Following the explosive season 5 premiere of RHOM , Larsa discussed her bond with Marcus, again stating they are strictly platonic.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned just a few weeks ago that Larsa and Michael's son "aren't exclusive" and are "both seeing other people."

"Larsa doesn't want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now," the insider dished, adding her close connection with Marcus is "so new" and "they're just enjoying time getting to know each other."