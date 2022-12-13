Read full article on original website
Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction
Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
Metro council votes to increase garbage and recycling fee by nearly $13
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to keep garbage collection pickup at twice a week, but this will cost people $12.50 more monthly. The current monthly fee is $23 a month. The council also has the option to cut down services...
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick
Low-hanging trees block Greenwell Springs Road, cause closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DOTD announced a road closure in East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Dec. 15. Officials say Greenwell Springs Road, between Stoney Point Burch and LA 409, was shut down because low-hanging trees are blocking the road. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in...
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livingston Parish. The accident happened close to Highway 16 and Sims Road. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
AP Government (and state) offices to close for weather precautions
Ascension Parish Government offices will be closing Wednesday, December 14th, out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. Government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable. Parish President advises all residents to take every necessary precaution for the upcoming storm, including securing any loose items outside and staying informed.
Reconfigured Council District map introduced, vote to approve on December 29
The newly-drawn Ascension Parish Council District map, along with corresponding written boundary descriptions were introduced in ordinance form at the body’s Thursday meeting (see above). Multiple council sources have indicated sufficient votes to approve the map after a Public Hearing that will be held at a Special Meeting to be called on December 29. The vote appears to be a mere formality.
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
Elks launch inaugural Freedom Ball at LDEC (January 14)
KING JOLLY GOODFELLOW XC and retired Lt. Colonel, Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and Ball Captain and the Honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announce the Donaldsonville Elk’s Inaugural Freedom Ball on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales featuring Party at Joes.
Baton Rouge garbage collection poised to get more expensive each year despite fewer pickups
BATON ROUGE - The drafts for the new Republic Services and Richard's Disposal contracts show that prices for garbage and trash pickup are not only increasing initially—but every year too. The price to pickup garbage and recycling in Baton Rouge is going up and collection might only happen once...
Baton Rouge airport development could total $183 million, create 900 to 1,500 permanent jobs
A Colorado-based firm has started work on a 53-acre development at Baton Rouge Metro Airport that could represent an investment of up to $183 million and make the airport a hub for air cargo and aviation-related activities. Burrell Aviation signed a long-term lease for the land in the airport’s Aviation...
McDonough to Build New 300-foot Deck Barge
McDonough Marine Service announced it has executed a contract to build the Marmac 305, a 300- by 100-foot deck barge for the offshore industry. Expecting to launch in summer 2023, the ABS-classed barge will be built at LAD Services in Amelia, La., Steve Cheredaryk, sales director at McDonough Marine Service, told MarineLink.
Crew members back on shore following helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
UPDATE: The three crew members who were found on a life raft following a helicopter crash 30 miles off the Coast of Louisiana in Terrebonne Bay are back on shore.
Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire
GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
Officials search for missing St. Helena teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen. Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. If you have...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
LSP responding to deadly crash
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are reportedly responding to a deadly crash in Livingston Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred near Sims Road and Highway 16. No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po’boy in Louisiana
Am I the only one that craves a Po'boy from time to time?. I am a creature of habit so no matter where I go to get a po'boy I always stick to my go-to order, a Fried Shrimp po'boy. I came across an article on Only in Louisiana that...
