Ascension Parish, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Hwy 30 roundabouts going out for bid; Gonzales Council awards $3 million in new road construction

Traffic congestion is problem on Hwy 30 inside the City of Gonzales and westward where the petrochemical industry dominates acreage along the Mississippi River (paying the bulk of taxes for all that is good in Ascension Parish, even with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program). At Monday’s Gonzales City Council meeting it was announced that three inner-city roundabouts along Hwy 30 will be let out for bid by Louisiana DOTD, a decade after announcing the project.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

AP Government (and state) offices to close for weather precautions

Ascension Parish Government offices will be closing Wednesday, December 14th, out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. Government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable. Parish President advises all residents to take every necessary precaution for the upcoming storm, including securing any loose items outside and staying informed.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Reconfigured Council District map introduced, vote to approve on December 29

The newly-drawn Ascension Parish Council District map, along with corresponding written boundary descriptions were introduced in ordinance form at the body’s Thursday meeting (see above). Multiple council sources have indicated sufficient votes to approve the map after a Public Hearing that will be held at a Special Meeting to be called on December 29. The vote appears to be a mere formality.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Elks launch inaugural Freedom Ball at LDEC (January 14)

KING JOLLY GOODFELLOW XC and retired Lt. Colonel, Oscar Evans, his queen Taylor Noel Walker, and Ball Captain and the Honorable Tamiko Francis Garrison announce the Donaldsonville Elk’s Inaugural Freedom Ball on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales featuring Party at Joes.
GONZALES, LA
marinelink.com

McDonough to Build New 300-foot Deck Barge

McDonough Marine Service announced it has executed a contract to build the Marmac 305, a 300- by 100-foot deck barge for the offshore industry. Expecting to launch in summer 2023, the ABS-classed barge will be built at LAD Services in Amelia, La., Steve Cheredaryk, sales director at McDonough Marine Service, told MarineLink.
AMELIA, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire

GONZALES - The roof of a restaurant along Highway 30 caught fire Wednesday afternoon when part of the sign sparked and lit the building. The El Paso restaurant sign caught on fire around 3 p.m. and then caught the roof on fire. Gonzales Fire Department officials said no one was...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Officials search for missing St. Helena teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for a missing teen. Ryliegh Merceir, 14, was last seen in her home wearing black gym shorts and a white shirt around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officials said. If you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSP responding to deadly crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are reportedly responding to a deadly crash in Livingston Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred near Sims Road and Highway 16. No other details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
CENTRAL, LA

