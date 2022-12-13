As part of their November 15 meeting, Virginia Retirement System (VRS) Board of Trustees approved an increase to the premium for the Line of Duty Death and Health Benefits Trust Fund. The Board of Trustees typically sets Line of Duty Act (LODA) rates for participating employers on a biennial basis. Last year, at its November 16, 2021 meeting, the VRS Board of Trustees certified a full-time equivalent premium rate of $681.84 for the Line of Duty Death and Health Benefits Trust Fund for the FY 2023-2024 biennium, effective July 1, 2022. The Plan Actuary, however, has subsequently determined that given the LODA Fund’s statutorily required pay-as-you-go status, additional funds are required in order to prevent the potential for negative cash flow in fiscal year 2024. As such, the Board of Trustees approved an increase in the FY 2024 full-time equivalent premium rate to $830.00, effective July 1, 2023.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO