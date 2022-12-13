Read full article on original website
Commission on School Construction and Modernizations Makes Recommendations to the General Assembly
On December 1, the Commission on School Construction and Modernizations met to review efforts by the General Assembly and Governor to act on the Commission’s recommendations from 2021 as well as make recommendations for the 2023 legislative session. Overall and with one exception, the most recent Commission recommendations align with VACo priorities to address the issue of aging school infrastructure and the ability of local governments to finance modernization and construction efforts. The Commission is tasked with assessing the Commonwealth’s school facilities and determining school construction and modernization funding needs, among other duties.
JLARC Meets to Review Reports on Community Services Boards, SOQ Funding Formulas, VRS, and other Items of Importance to Local Governments
On December 12, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) met and received reports from Commission staff on a number of items of interest to local governments. These included an overview of Community services boards, Dual Enrollment program costs and funding, an interim report on SOQ funding formula review, the annual VRS oversight report, and other items.
JLARC Reports on the Impact of COVID-19 on K-12 Public Education and the Virginia Board of Education Releases Annual Report on Condition and Needs of Public Schools
On November 7, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) released its report on the Pandemic’s Impact on K-12 Public Education. In short, chronic absenteeism, behavioral, and mental health issues among students have drastically increased, just as academic achievement has declined. Teacher and staff retention has worsened significantly as more teachers are leaving the workforce and fewer are entering the workforce.
Final Report on Children’s Services Act Special Education Services Issued
The final report from the workgroup that was tasked with examining the use of Children’s Services Act (CSA) funding to support special education needs was released on December 6. Although the stakeholder workgroup adopted a set of recommendations at its final meeting on October 14, these recommendations were subject to review by the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and the Secretary of Education. Secretary Littel and Secretary Guidera transmitted the workgroup’s recommendations with a cover letter indicating that the Administration does not intend to pursue several workgroup proposals at this time, notably the recommendation to transfer CSA private day school and residential placement funding to the Department of Education.
LODA Fund Premiums Set to Increase in FY 2024
As part of their November 15 meeting, Virginia Retirement System (VRS) Board of Trustees approved an increase to the premium for the Line of Duty Death and Health Benefits Trust Fund. The Board of Trustees typically sets Line of Duty Act (LODA) rates for participating employers on a biennial basis. Last year, at its November 16, 2021 meeting, the VRS Board of Trustees certified a full-time equivalent premium rate of $681.84 for the Line of Duty Death and Health Benefits Trust Fund for the FY 2023-2024 biennium, effective July 1, 2022. The Plan Actuary, however, has subsequently determined that given the LODA Fund’s statutorily required pay-as-you-go status, additional funds are required in order to prevent the potential for negative cash flow in fiscal year 2024. As such, the Board of Trustees approved an increase in the FY 2024 full-time equivalent premium rate to $830.00, effective July 1, 2023.
