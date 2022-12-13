Read full article on original website
JLARC Meets to Review Reports on Community Services Boards, SOQ Funding Formulas, VRS, and other Items of Importance to Local Governments
On December 12, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) met and received reports from Commission staff on a number of items of interest to local governments. These included an overview of Community services boards, Dual Enrollment program costs and funding, an interim report on SOQ funding formula review, the annual VRS oversight report, and other items.
JLARC Reports on the Impact of COVID-19 on K-12 Public Education and the Virginia Board of Education Releases Annual Report on Condition and Needs of Public Schools
On November 7, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) released its report on the Pandemic’s Impact on K-12 Public Education. In short, chronic absenteeism, behavioral, and mental health issues among students have drastically increased, just as academic achievement has declined. Teacher and staff retention has worsened significantly as more teachers are leaving the workforce and fewer are entering the workforce.
Joint Commission on Health Care Adopts Recommendations from 2022 Studies
The Joint Commission on Health Care held its final meeting for the year on December 7, adopting a series of recommendations emerging from the four studies the Commission conducted this year and approving a set of studies to be undertaken in 2023. Of particular interest to local governments are the...
Final Report on Children’s Services Act Special Education Services Issued
The final report from the workgroup that was tasked with examining the use of Children’s Services Act (CSA) funding to support special education needs was released on December 6. Although the stakeholder workgroup adopted a set of recommendations at its final meeting on October 14, these recommendations were subject to review by the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and the Secretary of Education. Secretary Littel and Secretary Guidera transmitted the workgroup’s recommendations with a cover letter indicating that the Administration does not intend to pursue several workgroup proposals at this time, notably the recommendation to transfer CSA private day school and residential placement funding to the Department of Education.
