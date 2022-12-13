The final report from the workgroup that was tasked with examining the use of Children’s Services Act (CSA) funding to support special education needs was released on December 6. Although the stakeholder workgroup adopted a set of recommendations at its final meeting on October 14, these recommendations were subject to review by the Secretary of Health and Human Resources and the Secretary of Education. Secretary Littel and Secretary Guidera transmitted the workgroup’s recommendations with a cover letter indicating that the Administration does not intend to pursue several workgroup proposals at this time, notably the recommendation to transfer CSA private day school and residential placement funding to the Department of Education.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO