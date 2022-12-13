Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Kaveion Keys, 4-star LB via 2023 class, reveals B1G commitment
Kaveion Keys is heading to the B1G. The news was reported by Daily Collegian’s Max Ralph. Keys picked Penn State on Friday on an Instagram Live video at his high school. Keys picked the Nittany Lions over the likes of North Carolina, Auburn, East Carolina, and Florida. Keys is...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, addresses limit to Beaver Stadium rebuild, confidence in NIL department
Pat Kraft provided some good news on Friday for Penn State fans in regards to a renovated Beaver Stadium. Beaver Stadium has been home to the Nittany Lions for quite some time, and has expanded eight times over its storied history. The iconic stadium has a capacity of over 106,000,...
saturdaytradition.com
Roman Hemby reveals what kickstarted successful 2022 campaign
Roman Hemby carried the load in the Maryland backfield this season. The Terps RB explained what led to his solid 2022 season per Alyssa Muir of UMTerps.com. Hemby has a chance to finish the season with 1,000+ yards rushing heading into Maryland’s bowl game vs. N.C. State. Hemby finished the regular season with 924 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah
Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez
After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
saturdaytradition.com
B1G basketball notebook: Maryland hosts another big one in brutal stretch, plus more from around the league
With it being finals week for many schools in the Big Ten, it’s a light weekday schedule across the conference, as only 3 teams — Minnesota and Maryland tonight and Wisconsin Thursday evening — are in action. The big one is tonight, as the No 20 Terrapins...
UCLA Men's Basketball Blows Out Future Big Ten Foe Maryland
Hours after solidifying their move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, the Bruins went on the road and dominated the Terrapins in College Park.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black community denounces racist signs, video directed at Westinghouse football team
THE WESTINGHOUSE BULLDOGS RECLAIMED THEIR CITY LEAGUE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP BY DEFEATING ALLDERDICE ON OCT. 29. THEN THEY MADE IT ALL THE WAY TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. ‘There is no room…for this type of behavior.’ – Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. On the field, Southern Columbia High School...
Inside Nova
Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0
One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
Grant Wahl’s wife reveals the cause of his death
Céline Gounder, the wife of late soccer journalist Grant Wahl, revealed the cause of his death while covering the World Cup in Qatar in a blog post on Wednesday morning.
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Girl, 15, charged with stabbing boy, 17, at Hammond High School in Columbia
A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy at Hammond High School in Columbia this afternoon.
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair
The board couldn’t select a chair after seven attempts, so they’ll try again Jan. 12. The post Prince George’s school board couldn’t select a new chair, but it did choose a vice chair appeared first on Maryland Matters.
AdWeek
Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
