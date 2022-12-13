ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Kaveion Keys, 4-star LB via 2023 class, reveals B1G commitment

Kaveion Keys is heading to the B1G. The news was reported by Daily Collegian’s Max Ralph. Keys picked Penn State on Friday on an Instagram Live video at his high school. Keys picked the Nittany Lions over the likes of North Carolina, Auburn, East Carolina, and Florida. Keys is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Roman Hemby reveals what kickstarted successful 2022 campaign

Roman Hemby carried the load in the Maryland backfield this season. The Terps RB explained what led to his solid 2022 season per Alyssa Muir of UMTerps.com. Hemby has a chance to finish the season with 1,000+ yards rushing heading into Maryland’s bowl game vs. N.C. State. Hemby finished the regular season with 924 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State reveals Rose Bowl uniform for showdown vs. Utah

Penn State’s uniform for the Rose Bowl Game against Utah was released on Wednesday. In the game, the Rose Bowl does not designate a home or away team for the matchup. As the higher-rated seed, Utah will don its traditional red jersey for the game in Pasadena. That means...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez

After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Potomac boys basketball coming together nicely to start season 5-0

One question surrounded this year’s Potomac High School boys basketball team. How quickly would the perennial power gel under first-year head coach Anthony Mills?. The Panthers returned only one full-season starter. They featured two transfers expected to start immediately. And they kept six freshmen on the roster, a first for the team for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember.
POTOMAC, VA
WGN Radio

Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

Sally Schulze Leaving WFLD in Chicago

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFLD anchor and reporter Sally Schulze is leaving the Fox owned Chicago station this week. When congratulated on her “new adventure,” Schulze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

