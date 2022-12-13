Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Still snow to come over the next 48 hours; tracking the next storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard takes a look at the snow still to fall across Minnesota over the next 48 hours before a brutal blast of cold sets in. Sven is also tracking the next winter storm that could arrive next week. So far, Duluth has been slammed by around 2 feet...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for slippery roads
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday evening at 6 p.m. Officials say that additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph will cause some travel difficulties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and potentially the evening commute.
Updated Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The second wave of snow hit the Northland hard Wednesday night into Thursday morning, adding a large amount of additional snow on top of what we got from round one in the early part of Wednesday. Many places along the North Shore, as expected, added a foot or more of snow overnight into Thursday morning.
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
Winter storm warning continues Thursday as snow impacts Twin Cities and surrounding areas
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of the Twin Cities. WCCO Radio meteorologist Paul Douglas expects up to seven inches of snow to fall particularly in the north metro creating tricky roadways.
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
FOX 21 Online
Power Outages Expected to Last Into Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — All Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power crews have been working since yesterday to get everyone’s power restored. The Director of Grid Operations for Minnesota Power, Josh Goutermont says Minnesota Power has, ” foreign crews, mutual assistant crews coming in. So XCEL Energy has released some crews that are helping us. We have our contract resources called in. They’re working as well. We are seeing more resources come in.”
mprnews.org
Snow globe, Minnesota: Swirling storm throwing down wintry blanket
Periods of snow continue Thursday with the heaviest snowfall shifting north and west. Locally heavy totals will continue to fall along the North Shore. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid-30s with upper 20s in the northwest. Periods of snow continue Thursday into Friday. The snow continues...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
KEYC
Winter storm continues, impacts likely through Saturday
A powerful, long-lasting winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through Saturday. Wind and winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area into this evening. Rain will gradually end from southwest to northeast tonight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight into tomorrow as our first round of precipitation moves out. Precipitation on Wednesday will be limited to drizzle and a few scattered showers. As the low pressure system moves northeast, it will slow down and eventually stall over the Great Lakes. Light snow on the back side of the system will continue from Wednesday night through Saturday. A widespread two to five inches of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during that time. The system will move out of our region late Saturday into Sunday and will be followed by a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air. By next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower single digits, with morning low temperatures falling well below zero.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Latest on how much snow storm could dump on Minnesota
The highly-publicized winter storm has arrived and it has already left a trail of ice in eastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota, and some big-time snow accumulations are expected as the low-pressure system slowly spins through the region through Saturday. Take a look at how the storm could evolve. The...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
Here are your early storm totals for the Bismarck Mandan area with more snow on the way.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
Twin Cities now in winter storm warning ahead of heavy snow
Potential for a half-foot of snow has led the National Weather Service to place the entire Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas in a winter storm warning from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday, with counties in western Minnesota under the warning until 9 p.m. Thursday. "Heavy snow expected. Precipitation may...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Snow Totals From Tuesday Into Wednesday Morning
Quite a bit of snow fell last night with heavy and wet snow. Higher amounts were found west of the Red River, and lesser amounts east as expected. Fargo picked up with about 5-7 inches of snow, but amounts ranged from about 4 to 14+ inches of snow in eastern North Dakota. Check out the images attached below for snow reports.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
Comments / 0