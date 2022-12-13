A powerful, long-lasting winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through Saturday. Wind and winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area into this evening. Rain will gradually end from southwest to northeast tonight. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight into tomorrow as our first round of precipitation moves out. Precipitation on Wednesday will be limited to drizzle and a few scattered showers. As the low pressure system moves northeast, it will slow down and eventually stall over the Great Lakes. Light snow on the back side of the system will continue from Wednesday night through Saturday. A widespread two to five inches of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during that time. The system will move out of our region late Saturday into Sunday and will be followed by a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air. By next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower single digits, with morning low temperatures falling well below zero.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO