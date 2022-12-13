Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball wins another thriller with victory over Eastern Kentucky
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The Northern Kentucky men's basketball program won another thriller in front of Norse Nation as NKU collected a 64-61 victory in a clash with in-state rival Eastern Kentucky inside Truist Arena on Wednesday evening. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Northern Kentucky – 64, Eastern Kentucky –...
aseaofblue.com
Marques Cox commits to Kentucky
The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!. After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats. Cox took to Twitter to...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. UCLA: What to watch for, viewing info and predictions
Coming off a tough-fought win against Yale, Kentucky will play their first ranked opponent since mid-November, as they play the No. 16 UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. It will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of North Carolina vs. Ohio State, which tips off at 3:00 pm ET.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky lands star Group of 5 cornerback from transfer portal
Kentucky is adding talent to its secondary for 2023. The Wildcats have officially landed the commitment of former Cincinnati defensive back JQ Hardaway via the transfer portal. Hardaway had officially visited Lexington over the weekend after electing to leave the AAC program last month. Hardway played seldom this past season...
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Transfer Portal Watch
Transfer season is in full swing as the Kentucky Wildcats look to continue bolstering the football roster for what hopes to be a major bounceback in 2023. Among some of the more notable players UK is recruiting include Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox, Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, NC State quarterback Devin Leary, and Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn, while Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles has already pledged to the Wildcats.
fox56news.com
Boyle County star Tommy Ziesmer signs with Kentucky football
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Boyle County High School football team lost a few starters from its 2021 team on the offensive line, leaving holes that head coach Justin Haddix had to fill. He asked his star defensive end Tommy Ziesmer to play offensive line for the first...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
WKYT 27
Crossing guard saves student at Lexington intersection
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents are hailing a Lexington crossing guard as a hero after she pulled a child to safety. However, the crossing guard says this is becoming a frequent occurrence. She has been getting children to and from school safely for more than 25 years, but Virginia Mayes’...
WKYT 27
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
WKYT 27
Lexington Sporting Club files another application to build stadium
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club filed another application for its main stadium. According to the Herald-Leader, they requested a zone change and a conditional use permit for an area off Athens Boonesboro Road near I-75. The location is behind the Speedway. The stadium will seat 6,500 people...
wymt.com
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through Central and Southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have COVID-19, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
progressivegrocer.com
Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky
Although it only recently broke ground on its first store in Kentucky, Publix Super Markets has announced a planned fourth location in the Bluegrass State. This will mark the third store in the Louisville area, and it is slated to open in the second quarter of 2024. The 48,387-square-foot store...
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
